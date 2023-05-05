DAX 15.961 +1,4%ESt50 4.340 +1,3%TDax 3.280 +0,2%Dow 33.674 +1,7%Nas 12.235 +2,3%Bitcoin 25.575 -1,0%Euro 1,1048 -0,7%Öl 75,85 +0,6%Gold 2.022 +0,3%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,71 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,23 %
FSE
1,72 EUR +0,02 EUR +0,88 %
BTE
Marktkap.8,55 Mrd. EUR KGV25,38

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

08:01
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für die Aktie der Fluggesellschafts-Holding International Airlines Group (IAG) von 180 auf 185 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer Studie vom Freitagabend an die Resultate des ersten Quartals an./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 19:56 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,85 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,71 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,85 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

