International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für die Aktie der Fluggesellschafts-Holding International Airlines Group (IAG) von 180 auf 185 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer Studie vom Freitagabend an die Resultate des ersten Quartals an./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 19:56 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

