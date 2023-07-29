Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

12:31 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Pence belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset attestierte der British-Airways-Mutter am Freitagmorgen in einer ersten Reaktion auf den Quartalsbericht eine starke Entwicklung. Er betonte auch den Schuldenabbau./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.07.2023 / 08:24 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

