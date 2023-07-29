DAX 16.483 +0,1%ESt50 4.483 +0,4%TDax 3.320 +0,5%Dow 35.459 +0,5%Nas 14.317 +1,9%Bitcoin 26.655 +0,4%Euro 1,1032 +0,2%Öl 85,55 +0,9%Gold 1.960 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T NIO A2N4PB Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 TUI TUAG50 Deutsche Bank 514000 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985 NVIDIA 918422 Vonovia A1ML7J Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX markiert neues Rekordhoch -- Nemetschek macht weniger Gewinn -- Eurozonen-Inflation auch im Juli rückläufig -- BVB, adidas, Siemens Energy, Tesla im Fokus
Top News
Siemens Energy mit Verlusten: Wegen Mängeln will Siemens Energy wohl Windturbinen-Lieferungen aufschieben
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co.
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
1,87 EUR -0,04 EUR -2,06 %
STU
1,69 GBP +0,05 GBP +2,74 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap. 9,48 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,38

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

12:31 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,87 EUR -0,04 EUR -2,06%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Pence belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset attestierte der British-Airways-Mutter am Freitagmorgen in einer ersten Reaktion auf den Quartalsbericht eine starke Entwicklung. Er betonte auch den Schuldenabbau./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.07.2023 / 08:24 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
2,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,69 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,94 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:36 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
12:31 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.07.23 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
28.07.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.07.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.