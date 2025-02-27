International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
Marktkap. 19,73 Mrd. EURKGV 3,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 375 Pence belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe unerwartet starke Kennziffern ausgewiesen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Zudem lobte er das milliardenschwere Aktienrückkaufprogramm./edh/gl
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
3,75 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
4,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
3,54 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,42 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
