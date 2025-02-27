DAX 22.473 -0,3%ESt50 5.443 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto 11,94 -3,1%Dow 43.240 -0,5%Nas 18.544 -2,8%Bitcoin 76.787 -5,8%Euro 1,0397 +0,0%Öl 73,28 -0,8%Gold 2.863 -0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000 Xiaomi A2JNY1 thyssenkrupp 750000 Allianz 840400 Palantir A2QA4J RENK RENK73 AIXTRON A0WMPJ BYD A0M4W9 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen tiefrot -- Allianz mit Milliarden-Aktienrückkauf -- BASF will operativen Gewinn 2025 deutlich steigern -- SoundHound steigert Umsatz -- Bitcoin im Fokus
Top News
Hot Stocks heute: Angst ist messbar - in Rüstung wird investiert - Long: MDAX, RWE und EON  Hot Stocks heute: Angst ist messbar - in Rüstung wird investiert - Long: MDAX, RWE und EON 
BÖRSE AKTUELL: Verkaufswelle im DAX BÖRSE AKTUELL: Verkaufswelle im DAX
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
JETZ LIVE - Episode#4 des gettex podcast "Börse aufs Ohr" mit Lars Reichel und Metin Simsek im Interview.

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
4,25 EUR +0,24 EUR +6,06 %
STU
3,54 GBP +0,17 GBP +4,90 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 19,73 Mrd. EUR

KGV 3,31 Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol BABWF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

10:06 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
4,25 EUR 0,24 EUR 6,06%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 375 Pence belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe unerwartet starke Kennziffern ausgewiesen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Zudem lobte er das milliardenschwere Aktienrückkaufprogramm./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2025 / 08:14 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
3,75 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
4,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
3,54 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,42 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

10:51 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
10:21 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10:21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10:06 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:06 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

dpa-afx Zuversicht für neues Jahr IAG-Aktie fester: British-Airways-Mutter überrascht mit großem Sprung im Tagesgeschäft IAG-Aktie fester: British-Airways-Mutter überrascht mit großem Sprung im Tagesgeschäft
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: British-Airways-Mutter IAG legt unerwartet stark im Tagesgeschäft zu
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt IAG auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 5,50 Euro
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in London: FTSE 100 fällt zum Start
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 letztendlich im Plus
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: FTSE 100 am Donnerstagnachmittag schwächer
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in London: So steht der FTSE 100 aktuell
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in London: FTSE 100 zum Handelsstart leichter
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in London: Börsianer lassen FTSE 100 schlussendlich steigen
Financial Times BA owner warns business travel may never return to pre-pandemic levels
Zacks Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) is a Great Choice
Zacks Why Fast-paced Mover International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Zacks Should Value Investors Buy International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Stock?
Financial Times British Airways backtracks on overhaul of frequent flyer club perks
Zacks Are Investors Undervaluing International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Right Now?
New York Times British Airways Destroyed Our Guitar and Won’t Pay Up
RTE.ie Aer Lingus owner IAG tipped as frontrunner in TAP sale