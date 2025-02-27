Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

10:06 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 375 Pence belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe unerwartet starke Kennziffern ausgewiesen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Zudem lobte er das milliardenschwere Aktienrückkaufprogramm./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2025 / 08:14 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

