NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat IAG von "Overweight" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 9,00 auf 2,90 Euro zusammengestrichen. Analyst David Perry verwies in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie auf die schwierigen und unsicheren Aussichten für den Mutterkonzern der Fluggesellschaften British Airways und Iberia. Zum Herbstbeginn sei er für alle Fluggesellschaften vorsichtig, da der Urlaubsverkehr versiege und das Geschäftsreisevolumen schwach bleiben dürfte. Er bevorzuge die Billig-Airlines Wizz und Ryanair wegen ihrer hohen Liquidität sowie der Aussicht auf Marktanteilsgewinne und weitere Kosteneinsparungen./gl/ajx