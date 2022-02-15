  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,75EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,74%
11:18:40
XETRA
1,45GBP
-0,03GBP
-2,15%
11:38:01
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

25.02.2022 10:41

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat IAG nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,25 Euro belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe einen geringeren operativen Verlust (Ebit) als erwartet verbucht, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Im laufenden Jahr sollte IAG von der Erholung des transatlantischen Flugverkehrs und des Geschäftsreiseverkehrs profitieren. Allerdings bestehe auch die Möglichkeit der Ausgabe neuer Aktien./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.02.2022 / 07:50 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.02.2022 / 07:51 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,25 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,99%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,75 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,94%
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

10:41 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
03.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

2021 mit geringerem Verlust
IAG-Aktie dreht ins Negative: IAG will zurück in Gewinnzone
Die British-Airways-Mutter IAG will nach erneuten Corona-Belastungen ab diesem Frühjahr operativ wieder profitabel werden.
09:19 Uhr
IAG grenzt Verluste zunehmend ein (aero.de)
24.02.22
IAG will weitere A320neo und 737 MAX (aero.de)
23.02.22
British Airways drohen Flugausfälle durch Streik des Catering-Personals (aeroTELEGRAPH)
22.02.22
Qatar Airways ersetzt Qmiles durch Avios von IAG (aeroTELEGRAPH)
18.02.22
British Airways mit zwei zusätzlichen Flügen nach New York (aeroTELEGRAPH)
15.02.22
British Airways macht Piloten zu Flugbegleitern (aero.de)
15.02.22
Neue Nutzung: Boeing 747 von British Airways ist jetzt Party-Flieger (aeroTELEGRAPH)
15.02.22
British Airways startet wieder nach Australien (aeroTELEGRAPH)
mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

