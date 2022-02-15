|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,25 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27,99%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,75 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
28,94%
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|10:41 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:41 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|20.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|HSBC
|18.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10:41 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:24 Uhr
|BASF Outperform
|10:12 Uhr
|AIXTRON Kaufen
|10:12 Uhr
|BASF Buy
|09:50 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|09:27 Uhr
|Swiss Re Neutral
|09:07 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Underperform
|09:06 Uhr
|Porsche Hold
|08:54 Uhr
|BASF Overweight
|08:14 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Underweight
|08:12 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
|08:10 Uhr
|AIXTRON Hold
|08:09 Uhr
|BASF Buy
|07:38 Uhr
|PUMA Neutral
|07:12 Uhr
|BP Outperform
|07:11 Uhr
|TotalEnergies Sector Perform
|07:09 Uhr
|BAE Systems Neutral
|07:09 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Overweight
|07:07 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Underweight
|24.02.22
|AXA Neutral
|24.02.22
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Overweight
|24.02.22
|Barclays Buy
|24.02.22
|Allianz Buy
|24.02.22
|freenet Buy
|24.02.22
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Buy
|24.02.22
|HeidelbergCement Hold
|24.02.22
|Henkel vz. Halten
|24.02.22
|HeidelbergCement Kaufen
|24.02.22
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Overweight
|24.02.22
|LANXESS Buy
|24.02.22
|K+S Add
|24.02.22
|PUMA Buy
|24.02.22
|Aareal Bank Halten
|24.02.22
|Fresenius Medical Care Kaufen
|24.02.22
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|24.02.22
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
|24.02.22
|Software Neutral
|24.02.22
|SAP Buy
|24.02.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|24.02.22
|INDUS Buy
|24.02.22
|Uniper Neutral
|24.02.22
|Uniper Hold
|24.02.22
|Rio Tinto Hold
|24.02.22
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
|24.02.22
|Danone Hold
|24.02.22
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
|24.02.22
|Iberdrola SA Buy
|24.02.22
|Telefonica Deutschland Buy
|24.02.22
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
|24.02.22
|PUMA Buy
|24.02.22
|PUMA Outperform
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan