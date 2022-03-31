  • Suche
+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,74EUR
±0,00EUR
+0,03%
15:06:51
XETRA
1,45GBP
±0,00GBP
+0,33%
15:37:19
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

20.04.2022 14:56

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat IAG vor Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,25 Euro belassen. Nach überraschend positiven Aussagen der Billigfluglinien Easyjet und Wizz Air sowie der US-Gesellschaft Delta zum ersten Quartal hätten europäische Airline-Titel die vergangenen Tage deutlich zugelegt, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die großen europäischen Gesellschaften wie IAG sollten zudem vom Verbraucherinteresse an Sommerurlaubsreisen und dem zu erwartenden starken Transatlantikflug-Geschäft profitieren./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.04.2022 / 09:29 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.04.2022 / 09:32 / EDT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
David Perry 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:56 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.03.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.03.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.03.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.03.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Tesla-CEO Elon Musk will Twitter kaufen -- VW mit Milliardengewinn -- Goldman, Citi, Morgan Stanley im Fokus
Flüssigkeit in Tesla-Lackiererei ausgetreten. Wells Fargo startet mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang ins Jahr. Familie Benetton will Atlantia im Bund mit Blackstone ganz schlucken. UnitedHealth wird nach starkem Quartal optimistischer. Stellantis bekräftigt Ausblick für 2022. EZB stellt APP zum dritten Quartal ein und bestätigt Leitzins auf Rekordtief.
18.04.22
Coronavirus tally: COVID-19 cases are rising again in the U.S. as BA.2 continues to spread (Market Watch)
14.04.22
Coronavirus Update: New York State’s recent COVID case surge caused by two new versions of omicron that are even more infectious than BA.2 (MarketWatch)
14.04.22
BA tries to poach rival cabin crew staff with £1,000 bonus (BBC)
14.04.22
Flughäfen: Mehr Passagiere zum Auftakt der Osterferien (dpa-afx)
14.04.22
COVID: Can I get reinfected with the new omicron BA.2? (Deutsche Welle)
13.04.22
Travel chaos raises stakes for BA as it battles to restore its lustre (Financial Times)
12.04.22
BA and easyJet can’t play blame game over flights chaos (Financial Times)
06.04.22
Eurocontrol sieht stete Erholung von Europas Flugverkehr (dpa-afx)

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2
2,2
2,4
2,6
2,8
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:11 Uhr Sartorius vz. Halten
14:09 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
14:07 Uhr Wizz Air Overweight
14:07 Uhr easyJet Neutral
14:07 Uhr Ryanair Overweight
14:06 Uhr Rolls-Royce Underweight
13:43 Uhr Zur Rose Add
13:23 Uhr CRH Buy
13:22 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
13:22 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Sector Perform
13:22 Uhr Danone Sector Perform
13:21 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
12:40 Uhr BASF Overweight
12:40 Uhr Brenntag Overweight
12:39 Uhr Air Liquide Overweight
12:37 Uhr Airbus Overweight
12:36 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Overweight
12:36 Uhr SAFRAN Overweight
12:08 Uhr Netflix Neutral
11:24 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Overweight
11:18 Uhr Zur Rose Buy
11:11 Uhr LANXESS Neutral
11:06 Uhr Danone Buy
11:05 Uhr RWE Overweight
11:02 Uhr Nordex Buy
11:01 Uhr Rio Tinto Hold
10:57 Uhr Rheinmetall Equal-weight
10:53 Uhr Scout24 Overweight
10:51 Uhr LOréal Underperform
10:51 Uhr Netflix Neutral
10:48 Uhr Netflix Equal Weight
10:45 Uhr EVOTEC Buy
10:36 Uhr Delivery Hero Neutral
10:35 Uhr Netflix Neutral
10:33 Uhr Siemens Buy
10:32 Uhr Allianz Buy
10:30 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
10:29 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
10:28 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Market-Perform
10:27 Uhr Henkel vz. Buy
10:26 Uhr Südzucker Sell
10:25 Uhr LANXESS Buy
10:23 Uhr Amadeus IT Overweight
10:22 Uhr TeamViewer Overweight
10:20 Uhr Software Neutral
09:44 Uhr SAP Neutral
09:40 Uhr Danone Outperform
09:39 Uhr LOréal Outperform
09:30 Uhr Delivery Hero Outperform
09:27 Uhr CRH Overweight

