NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat IAG vor Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,25 Euro belassen. Nach überraschend positiven Aussagen der Billigfluglinien Easyjet und Wizz Air sowie der US-Gesellschaft Delta zum ersten Quartal hätten europäische Airline-Titel die vergangenen Tage deutlich zugelegt, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die großen europäischen Gesellschaften wie IAG sollten zudem vom Verbraucherinteresse an Sommerurlaubsreisen und dem zu erwartenden starken Transatlantikflug-Geschäft profitieren./gl/mis