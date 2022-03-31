|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
David Perry
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|14:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2022 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
