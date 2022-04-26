  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,70EUR
+0,04EUR
+2,32%
13:59:31
XETRA
1,44GBP
+0,03GBP
+2,04%
14:36:47
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

28.04.2022 14:21

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG von 2,25 auf 2,20 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Angesichts der abklingenden Corona-Restriktionen gebe es in der zivilen Luftfahrt nun drei zentrale Debatten, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Es gehe um die Herausforderungen hoher Treibstoffpreise und dem starken Dollar, die Tourismus-Nachfrage im kommenden Winter und die Perspektive bei Geschäftsreisen. Für diesen Sommer sei die Nachfrage groß. Sein "Top Pick" ist Ryanair./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.04.2022 / 20:30 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.04.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2
2,2
2,4
2,6
2,8
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

