NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG von 2,25 auf 2,20 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Angesichts der abklingenden Corona-Restriktionen gebe es in der zivilen Luftfahrt nun drei zentrale Debatten, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Es gehe um die Herausforderungen hoher Treibstoffpreise und dem starken Dollar, die Tourismus-Nachfrage im kommenden Winter und die Perspektive bei Geschäftsreisen. Für diesen Sommer sei die Nachfrage groß. Sein "Top Pick" ist Ryanair./tih/ag