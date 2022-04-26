|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
26.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|20.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|20.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|08.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
26.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
