|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,95 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29,10%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,49 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,74%
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|10:36 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|06.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
