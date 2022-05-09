NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach Quartalszahlen der Airline-Holding von 2,20 auf 1,95 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der operative Verlust (Ebit) falle deutlicher aus als die Konsensschätzung, da der Markt Probleme bei British Airways unterschätzt habe, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe IAG die Ziele für die Kapazitäten im laufenden Jahr nach unten geschraubt. Auch Fragen um die Unternehmensbilanz begrenzten das Aufwärtspotenzial. Gowers senkte seine Ebit-Schätzungen deutlich./gl/mis