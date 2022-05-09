  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen +++5-w-

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,49EUR
-0,02EUR
-1,26%
10:49:25
XETRA
1,27GBP
-0,01GBP
-1,01%
11:07:12
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
10.05.2022 10:36

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach Quartalszahlen der Airline-Holding von 2,20 auf 1,95 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der operative Verlust (Ebit) falle deutlicher aus als die Konsensschätzung, da der Markt Probleme bei British Airways unterschätzt habe, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem habe IAG die Ziele für die Kapazitäten im laufenden Jahr nach unten geschraubt. Auch Fragen um die Unternehmensbilanz begrenzten das Aufwärtspotenzial. Gowers senkte seine Ebit-Schätzungen deutlich./gl/mis

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2022 / 20:05 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,95 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
29,10%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,49 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,74%
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

10:36 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
09.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
06.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

09:49 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
09:48 Uhr Airbus Overweight
09:47 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
09:39 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Overweight
09:09 Uhr Schaeffler Overweight
09:00 Uhr Fraport Neutral
08:44 Uhr Infineon Neutral
08:43 Uhr Tesla Hold
08:43 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
08:39 Uhr Infineon Buy
08:38 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
08:29 Uhr Aurubis Add
08:07 Uhr Stellantis Buy
07:54 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Hold
09.05.22 BMW Sector Perform
09.05.22 BioNTech (ADRs) Neutral
09.05.22 Zurich Insurance Overweight
09.05.22 Airbus Buy
09.05.22 BBVA Neutral
09.05.22 Infineon Outperform
09.05.22 Infineon Kaufen
09.05.22 freenet Buy
09.05.22 KRONES Buy
09.05.22 NORMA Group Hold
09.05.22 Under Armour Overweight
09.05.22 Accentro Real Estate Kaufen
09.05.22 Scout24 Overweight
09.05.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
09.05.22 ING Group Buy
09.05.22 BioNTech (ADRs) Hold
09.05.22 Amadeus IT Buy
09.05.22 Siemens Market-Perform
09.05.22 flatexDEGIRO Buy
09.05.22 Stellantis Buy
09.05.22 BMW Buy
09.05.22 HUGO BOSS Outperform
09.05.22 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Underperform
09.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
09.05.22 Delivery Hero Neutral
09.05.22 JCDecaux Equal Weight
09.05.22 Ryanair Overweight
09.05.22 United Internet Overweight
09.05.22 1&1 Overweight
09.05.22 Deutsche Post Overweight
09.05.22 GEA Overweight
09.05.22 ING Group Overweight
09.05.22 adidas Buy
09.05.22 ING Group Buy
09.05.22 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
09.05.22 Reckitt Benckiser Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Was trauen Sie dem Deutschen Aktienindex in diesem Jahr noch zu?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen