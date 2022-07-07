NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG von 1,95 auf 1,25 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit "Negative Catalyst Watch" geht Analyst Harry Gowers wie auch bei Easyjet eher skeptisch in die anstehenden Quartalszahlen. Dies schrieb er in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er erwartet Turbulenzen bei der Nachfrageerholung der europäischen Fluggesellschaften von den Folgen der Corona-Pandemie. Gowers verwies unter anderem auf die Personalknappheit bei den Airlines, Zulieferern und Flughäfen. Nach der Urlaubssaison im Sommer drohten weitere Probleme, falls der Inflations- und Kostendruck die Nachfrage wieder hemme./tih/ag