|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,25 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,27 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,85%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,42%
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|13:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
