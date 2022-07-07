  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,28EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,59%
13:07:21
XETRA
1,09GBP
+0,02GBP
+1,53%
13:28:28
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

15.07.2022 13:11

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG von 1,95 auf 1,25 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit "Negative Catalyst Watch" geht Analyst Harry Gowers wie auch bei Easyjet eher skeptisch in die anstehenden Quartalszahlen. Dies schrieb er in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er erwartet Turbulenzen bei der Nachfrageerholung der europäischen Fluggesellschaften von den Folgen der Corona-Pandemie. Gowers verwies unter anderem auf die Personalknappheit bei den Airlines, Zulieferern und Flughäfen. Nach der Urlaubssaison im Sommer drohten weitere Probleme, falls der Inflations- und Kostendruck die Nachfrage wieder hemme./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.07.2022 / 20:17 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.07.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,25 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,27 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,85%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,42%
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold HSBC
07.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
06.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Gassorgen belasten: DAX schließt rot -- US-Börsen mit Verlust -- Unklarheit um Uniper-Hilfspaket -- Nordex: Kapitalerhöhung -- Musks Twitter-Übernahme gestoppt -- thyssenkrupp, BP, Airbus im Fokus
Nach Krypto-Crash: Globale Stabilitätswächter fordern robuste Regulierung von Bitcoin & Co. Russland liefert deutlich weniger Gas nach Österreich. Mehr als 100.000 Ford-Autos in USA müssen wegen Feuergefahren in die Werkstatt. Softwareprobleme bei VW wirken sich auf Modellplanung aus. EU-Behörden raten zu Auffrischimpfung für alle ab 60 Jahren. "eBay" aus Firmennamen bei Kleinanzeigen gestrichen.
12.07.22
EU-Kommission will Slot-Regeln für Flughäfen weiter normalisieren (dpa-afx)
12.07.22
Flughafen Heathrow führt Passagier-Limit für Sommer ein (dpa-afx)
12.07.22
Vom Drehkreuz an alle: Kofferberge an den Flughäfen (dpa-afx)
12.07.22
Studie: Häufige Flugabsagen könnten Normalzustand werden (dpa-afx)
11.07.22
Heathrow ordnet kurzfristige Streichung von Dutzenden Flügen an (dpa-afx)
11.07.22
Iberia wechselt mit American in Heathrow in Terminal 3 (aeroTELEGRAPH)
10.07.22
Lemke droht Fluglinien mit Abschaffung des Vorkassenprinzips (Dow Jones)
08.07.22
Kopenhagen: Feuer an einem Airbus A320 von British Airways (aeroTELEGRAPH)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
HSBC
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

