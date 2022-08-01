  • Suche
02.08.2022 08:21

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach Quartalszahlen von 1,25 auf 1,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Resultate der Airline-Holding hätten gezeigt, dass die Entwicklung der Durchschnittserlöse weniger schlimm als befürchtet gewesen sei und die Aussichten für den Hochsommer immer noch gut seien, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Ergebnisprognosen (bereinigtes Ebit) für die Jahre 2022 bis 2024./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2022 / 19:16 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.08.2022 / 00:23 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,39 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,71%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,04%
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

