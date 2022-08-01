|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,30 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,39 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,71%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,04%
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|08:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|08:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|18.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|30.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|08:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:59 Uhr
|Covestro Hold
|07:50 Uhr
|ams Neutral
|07:34 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|07:28 Uhr
|VINCI Overweight
|07:24 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien Overweight
|07:24 Uhr
|Vonovia Overweight
|07:12 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Neutral
|06:47 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Conviction Buy List
|06:46 Uhr
|HSBC Buy
|06:32 Uhr
|adesso kaufen
|06:20 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Overweight
|01.08.22
|Santander Sector Perform
|01.08.22
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|01.08.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Kaufen
|01.08.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|01.08.22
|AstraZeneca Outperform
|01.08.22
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|01.08.22
|Boeing Outperform
|01.08.22
|LOréal Neutral
|01.08.22
|Intel Outperform
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|01.08.22
|GEA Halten
|01.08.22
|Telefonica Equal Weight
|01.08.22
|Prosus Equal Weight
|01.08.22
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Overweight
|01.08.22
|Stabilus Overweight
|01.08.22
|Swiss Re Sell
|01.08.22
|Glencore Buy
|01.08.22
|VINCI Buy
|01.08.22
|easyJet Buy
|01.08.22
|UniCredit Buy
|01.08.22
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
|01.08.22
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|01.08.22
|BBVA Neutral
|01.08.22
|Renault Neutral
|01.08.22
|Renault Buy
|01.08.22
|HSBC Buy
|01.08.22
|BNP Paribas Neutral
|01.08.22
|KION GROUP Sell
|01.08.22
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|01.08.22
|LOréal Hold
|01.08.22
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|01.08.22
|Swiss Re Hold
|01.08.22
|AIXTRON Buy
|01.08.22
|Diageo Hold
|01.08.22
|Kering Outperform
|01.08.22
|Swiss Re Hold
|01.08.22
|HSBC Outperform
|01.08.22
|UBS Buy
|01.08.22
|Vonovia Outperform
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan