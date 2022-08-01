NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach Quartalszahlen von 1,25 auf 1,30 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Resultate der Airline-Holding hätten gezeigt, dass die Entwicklung der Durchschnittserlöse weniger schlimm als befürchtet gewesen sei und die Aussichten für den Hochsommer immer noch gut seien, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Ergebnisprognosen (bereinigtes Ebit) für die Jahre 2022 bis 2024./edh/ag