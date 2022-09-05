  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,26EUR
+0,05EUR
+4,01%
16:29:49
XETRA
1,09GBP
+0,04GBP
+3,53%
17:27:44
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

06.09.2022 16:26

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für IAG auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1,30 Euro belassen. Wegen der makroökonomischen Herausforderungen lege er im europäischen Luftfahrtsektor den Fokus auf Unternehmen mit soliden Bilanzen, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Positiv für die Branche sei, dass die Regierungen Europas ihren Bürgern unter die Arme griffen, was deren Kaufkraft stütze. Negativ sei, dass europäische Airlines zusätzlich zu den steigenden Kosten auch durch den starken Dollar belastet würden./jcf/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.09.2022 / 11:10 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2022 / 11:11 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,30 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,21 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,44%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,30%
Analyst Name:
David Perry 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

16:26 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.09.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
26.08.22 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.08.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
02.08.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
HSBC
1 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

