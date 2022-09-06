  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

27.09.2022 14:31

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Aktie der Fluggesellschaft IAG auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1,30 Euro belassen. Die Titel europäischer Luftfahrtunternehmen hätten zuletzt heftig unter der dramatischen Aufwertung des US-Dollar zu Pfund und Euro gelitten, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Bei den Fluggesellschaften falle ein heftiger Anstieg der in Dollar berechneten Treibstoff-, Wartungs- und Leasingkosten ins Gewicht. Am härtesten treffe es die Billigflieger, die kaum Erlöse in Dollar erzielten, mit denen sie die Kostenentwicklung kompensieren könnten. Airbus und der Triebwerksbauer MTU dagegen profitierten von der starken US-Währung, da sie kurzfristig geringere Kosten für Währungsabsicherungsgeschäfte hätten als die Konkurrenten Safran und Rolls-Royce./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.09.2022 / 01:00 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.09.2022 / 01:05 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

