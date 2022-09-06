|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
David Perry
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
