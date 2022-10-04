NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG von 1,30 auf 1,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Fluggesellschaften dürften wahrscheinlich weiteren Turbulenzen ausgesetzt sein, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er bleibt vorsichtig gestimmt für den Sektor wegen des eingetrübten Konjunkturumfelds und der hohen Inflation. Für IAG allerdings hob er eine starke Preisentwicklung im zweiten Quartal hervor, die für den Rest des Geschäftsjahres anhalten sollte./tih/gl