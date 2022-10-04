  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,10EUR
-0,04EUR
-3,34%
08:05:24
STU
1,00GBP
-0,01GBP
-0,79%
14:02:02
LSE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

10.10.2022 13:41

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG von 1,30 auf 1,40 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Fluggesellschaften dürften wahrscheinlich weiteren Turbulenzen ausgesetzt sein, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er bleibt vorsichtig gestimmt für den Sektor wegen des eingetrübten Konjunkturumfelds und der hohen Inflation. Für IAG allerdings hob er eine starke Preisentwicklung im zweiten Quartal hervor, die für den Rest des Geschäftsjahres anhalten sollte./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.10.2022 / 19:10 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.10.2022 / 00:15 / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:41 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
27.09.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.09.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.09.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Nervosität bleibt: DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Gamesa-Übernahme durch Siemens Energy stockt -- XXXLutz greift nach Home24 -- Porsche, Twitter, Lufthansa, BASF im Fokus
Munich Re verschärft Richtlinien für Öl- und Gasprojektversicherung. Peloton-Chef sieht Sanierung in Gefahr. Schwedische Staatsanwaltschaft sieht Sabotage-Verdacht bei Nord-Stream-Lecks erhärtet. Amazon ordert E-Vierzigtonner von Volvo - Volvo-Aktie profitiert. Volkswagen will offenbar China-Joint-Venture für Software gründen. Elektro-Postschiff in Berlin gestartet.
07.10.22
Pfizer and BioNTech’s Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Receives Health Canada Authorization for Individuals 12 Years of Age and Older (rss)
06.10.22
ROUNDUP/EuGH: Entschädigung auch bei verspätetem Flug mit mehreren Airlines (dpa-afx)
06.10.22
Verband: Deutlich mehr Flugreisende in August - aber weniger als vor Corona (dpa-afx)
06.10.22
Nervosität bleibt: DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Gamesa-Übernahme durch Siemens Energy stockt -- XXXLutz greift nach Home24 -- Porsche, Twitter, Lufthansa, BASF im Fokus (finanzen.net)
06.10.22
Mehr Flugreise-Beschwerden bei Schlichtungsstelle im September (dpa-afx)
04.10.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erholung bei Aktien und Anleihen läuft weiter (Dow Jones)
04.10.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Aufwärtsbewegung bei Aktien und Anleihen hält an (Dow Jones)
04.10.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Aufwärtsschwung bei Aktien und Anleihen hält an (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

