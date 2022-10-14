NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für IAG nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1,40 Euro belassen. Es habe keine Überraschungen bei den Resultaten der Fluggesellschaft gegeben, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der kurzfristige Geschäftsausblick sei stark./mis/jha/