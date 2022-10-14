  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,35EUR
-0,04EUR
-2,64%
08:05:09
STU
1,16GBP
-0,03GBP
-2,66%
14:09:00
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
28.10.2022 13:31

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für IAG nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1,40 Euro belassen. Es habe keine Überraschungen bei den Resultaten der Fluggesellschaft gegeben, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der kurzfristige Geschäftsausblick sei stark./mis/jha/

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.10.2022 / 07:48 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.10.2022 / 07:51 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,40 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,27%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,01%
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:31 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Starke Urlaubsnachfrage
IAG-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: British-Airways-Mutter IAG in Q3 mit Umsatzwachstum
Die starke Urlaubsnachfrage und eine stetige Erholung bei Geschäftsreisen haben dem Luftverkehrskonzern IAG einen überraschend guten Sommer beschert.
13:10 Uhr
IAG überrascht mit starkem Umsatz (Airliners)
09:48 Uhr
IAG erzielt deutliches Umsatzplus (aero.de)
09:01 Uhr
WDH: British-Airways-Mutter IAG überrascht mit starkem Umsatz im Sommer (dpa-afx)
27.10.22
Airbus hat IAG-Auftrag über 37 Jets jetzt sicher (aeroTELEGRAPH)
21.10.22
British Airways beendet Corona-Kulanz für Statuskunden zum Jahresende (Airliners)
20.10.22
British Airways einigt sich mit Piloten (aero.de)
14.10.22
IAG überrascht mit gutem Sommergeschäft (Airliners)
13.10.22
IAG geht gestärkt aus dem Sommer (aero.de)
Starke Urlaubsnachfrage
IAG-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: British-Airways-Mutter IAG in Q3 mit Umsatzwachstum
Die starke Urlaubsnachfrage und eine stetige Erholung bei Geschäftsreisen haben dem Luftverkehrskonzern IAG einen überraschend guten Sommer beschert.
13:10 Uhr
IAG überrascht mit starkem Umsatz (Airliners)
11:42 Uhr
IAG-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: British-Airways-Mutter IAG in Q3 mit Umsatzwachstum (dpa-afx)
09:48 Uhr
IAG erzielt deutliches Umsatzplus (aero.de)
09:01 Uhr
WDH: British-Airways-Mutter IAG überrascht mit starkem Umsatz im Sommer (dpa-afx)
27.10.22
Airbus hat IAG-Auftrag über 37 Jets jetzt sicher (aeroTELEGRAPH)
21.10.22
British Airways beendet Corona-Kulanz für Statuskunden zum Jahresende (Airliners)
20.10.22
British Airways einigt sich mit Piloten (aero.de)
14.10.22
IAG überrascht mit gutem Sommergeschäft (Airliners)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
UBS AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
HSBC
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:47 Uhr Lufthansa Underperform
12:46 Uhr 1&1 Buy
12:44 Uhr BBVA Neutral
12:44 Uhr SAFRAN Overweight
12:44 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Kaufen
12:43 Uhr Airbus Overweight
12:43 Uhr McDonalds Overweight
12:43 Uhr Eni Overweight
12:42 Uhr Apple Overweight
12:42 Uhr Glencore Overweight
12:42 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
12:40 Uhr Sanofi Overweight
12:40 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Overweight
12:39 Uhr Delivery Hero Outperform
12:39 Uhr Lufthansa Hold
12:39 Uhr Eni Outperform
12:39 Uhr Glencore Outperform
12:37 Uhr Nemetschek Equal Weight
12:35 Uhr Beiersdorf Hold
12:34 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Buy
12:34 Uhr Daimler Truck Buy
12:33 Uhr Valeo SA Hold
12:33 Uhr AIXTRON Buy
12:32 Uhr STMicroelectronics Buy
12:32 Uhr BBVA Outperform
12:31 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
12:31 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
12:31 Uhr T-Mobile US Overweight
12:30 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Sector Perform
12:28 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
12:27 Uhr Deutsche Post Buy
12:26 Uhr HelloFresh Buy
12:11 Uhr CompuGroup Medical Buy
12:10 Uhr AIXTRON Buy
12:09 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
11:28 Uhr Ströer Buy
11:26 Uhr KION GROUP Buy
11:22 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Overweight
11:21 Uhr INDUS Hold
11:19 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics Buy
11:18 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Buy
11:16 Uhr Nemetschek Hold
11:15 Uhr SAF-HOLLAND Buy
10:56 Uhr Porsche Buy
10:52 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
10:52 Uhr Swiss Re Sector Perform
10:49 Uhr Sanofi Buy
10:48 Uhr Swiss Re Hold
10:38 Uhr CompuGroup Medical Buy
10:37 Uhr Glencore Buy

Top-Rankings

KW 22/43: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 22/43: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus

Umfrage

Worüber machen Sie sich derzeit die größeren Sorgen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen