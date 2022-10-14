|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,38 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,27%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4,01%
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|13:31 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
