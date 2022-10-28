  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,34EUR
±0,00EUR
-0,19%
08:02:07
STU
1,16GBP
±0,00GBP
+0,03%
09:03:26
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
31.10.2022 08:46

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach den vorgelegten Quartalszahlen von 1,40 auf 1,45 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Alles in allem sei der Geschäftsbericht der Fluggesellschaft positiv gewesen mit einer starken Profitabilität und einer sich ins vierte Quartal hinein fortsetzenden Nachfrage, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er habe daher seine Schätzungen angehoben und liege nun rund zehn Prozent über den Unternehmenszielen. Viele Investoren warteten nun aber ab, was die weitere Nachfrage angehe, schrieb er und verwies auf rezessionsbedingten Druck im kommenden Jahr./ck/ngu

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.10.2022 / 20:56 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2022 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Odua Images / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,45 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,35 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,45%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,93%
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

08:46 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
28.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Starke Urlaubsnachfrage
IAG-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: British-Airways-Mutter IAG in Q3 mit Umsatzwachstum
Die starke Urlaubsnachfrage und eine stetige Erholung bei Geschäftsreisen haben dem Luftverkehrskonzern IAG einen überraschend guten Sommer beschert.
29.10.22
International Consolidated Airlines hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
28.10.22
IAG überrascht mit starkem Umsatz (Airliners)
28.10.22
IAG erzielt deutliches Umsatzplus (aero.de)
28.10.22
WDH: British-Airways-Mutter IAG überrascht mit starkem Umsatz im Sommer (dpa-afx)
27.10.22
Airbus hat IAG-Auftrag über 37 Jets jetzt sicher (aeroTELEGRAPH)
21.10.22
British Airways beendet Corona-Kulanz für Statuskunden zum Jahresende (Airliners)
20.10.22
British Airways einigt sich mit Piloten (aero.de)
14.10.22
IAG überrascht mit gutem Sommergeschäft (Airliners)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
Bernstein Research
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
HSBC
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

08:09 Uhr BASF Buy
07:59 Uhr Nemetschek Neutral
07:58 Uhr KION GROUP Overweight
07:57 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
07:51 Uhr Kering Buy
07:42 Uhr Delivery Hero Buy
07:39 Uhr Befesa Neutral
07:23 Uhr Nordea Bank Abp Registered Equal Weight
07:21 Uhr Software Underweight
07:19 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Overweight
07:10 Uhr Glencore Overweight
06:54 Uhr The Naga Group Halten
06:51 Uhr Sanofi Overweight
30.10.22 Reckitt Benckiser Hold
28.10.22 Prosus Outperform
28.10.22 SAFRAN Overweight
28.10.22 Airbus Buy
28.10.22 STMicroelectronics Outperform
28.10.22 DIC Asset Reduce
28.10.22 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Overweight
28.10.22 Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
28.10.22 DWS Group Outperform
28.10.22 Nemetschek Verkaufen
28.10.22 Linde Kaufen
28.10.22 STMicroelectronics Neutral
28.10.22 Eni Buy
28.10.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy
28.10.22 Sanofi Neutral
28.10.22 Siltronic Neutral
28.10.22 FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
28.10.22 Airbus Buy
28.10.22 Air France-KLM Neutral
28.10.22 McDonalds Buy
28.10.22 Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
28.10.22 Unilever Sell
28.10.22 Beiersdorf Sell
28.10.22 Software Buy
28.10.22 TotalEnergies Buy
28.10.22 Intel Outperform
28.10.22 PUMA Outperform
28.10.22 WACKER CHEMIE Outperform
28.10.22 TRATON Neutral
28.10.22 McDonalds Outperform
28.10.22 Amazon Outperform
28.10.22 Apple Outperform
28.10.22 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
28.10.22 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
28.10.22 AXA Outperform
28.10.22 Santander Buy
28.10.22 Airbus Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Worüber machen Sie sich derzeit die größeren Sorgen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen