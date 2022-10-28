|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,45 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,35 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,45%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,34 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,93%
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|08:46 Uhr
|28.10.22
|28.10.22
|14.10.22
|13.10.22
|08:46 Uhr
|28.10.22
|28.10.22
|14.10.22
|13.10.22
|28.10.22
|04.10.22
|05.09.22
|26.08.22
|09.08.22
|07.07.22
|19.01.22
|22.01.21
|28.01.20
|19.06.19
|08:46 Uhr
|28.10.22
|14.10.22
|13.10.22
|10.10.22
|08:09 Uhr
