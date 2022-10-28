NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach den vorgelegten Quartalszahlen von 1,40 auf 1,45 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Alles in allem sei der Geschäftsbericht der Fluggesellschaft positiv gewesen mit einer starken Profitabilität und einer sich ins vierte Quartal hinein fortsetzenden Nachfrage, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er habe daher seine Schätzungen angehoben und liege nun rund zehn Prozent über den Unternehmenszielen. Viele Investoren warteten nun aber ab, was die weitere Nachfrage angehe, schrieb er und verwies auf rezessionsbedingten Druck im kommenden Jahr./ck/ngu