NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat den Aktien von IAG den Status "Positive Catalyst Watch" verliehen und erwartet damit kurzfristig optimistisch stimmende Nachrichten von der Airline-Holding. Die Einstufung wurde auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1,70 Euro belassen. Im Luftverkehr sei trotz der kurzfristigen Stärke im laufenden Jahr mit einem Rückgang der Passagiernachfrage 2023 zu rechnen, schrieb Analyst Samuel Bland in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Das geringere Angebot im Vergleich zu 2019 könnte jedoch für positive Überraschungen bei den Durchschnittserlösen sorgen./edh/ajx