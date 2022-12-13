  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,51EUR
-0,02EUR
-1,41%
08:02:24
STU
1,55EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,93%
17:36:04
BTE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

15.12.2022 14:21

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat den Aktien von IAG den Status "Positive Catalyst Watch" verliehen und erwartet damit kurzfristig optimistisch stimmende Nachrichten von der Airline-Holding. Die Einstufung wurde auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1,70 Euro belassen. Im Luftverkehr sei trotz der kurzfristigen Stärke im laufenden Jahr mit einem Rückgang der Passagiernachfrage 2023 zu rechnen, schrieb Analyst Samuel Bland in einem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenausblick. Das geringere Angebot im Vergleich zu 2019 könnte jedoch für positive Überraschungen bei den Durchschnittserlösen sorgen./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.12.2022 / 18:34 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2022 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,53 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,29%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,88%
Analyst Name:
Samuel Bland 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Starke Urlaubsnachfrage
IAG-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: British-Airways-Mutter IAG in Q3 mit Umsatzwachstum
Die starke Urlaubsnachfrage und eine stetige Erholung bei Geschäftsreisen haben dem Luftverkehrskonzern IAG einen überraschend guten Sommer beschert.
04.12.22
Iberia fliegt auch im Winter nach Dallas - ab Sommer 2023 dann sogar täglich (aeroTELEGRAPH)
30.11.22
American Airlines, British Airways und Iberia starten gemeinsam in JFKs Terminal 8 (aeroTELEGRAPH)
30.11.22
Iberia fliegt öfter nach Italien - Kampfansage an ITA Airways (aeroTELEGRAPH)
28.11.22
British Airways verdoppelt Angebot in Gatwick (aeroTELEGRAPH)
28.11.22
British Airways stärkt Gatwick (aero.de)
24.11.22
How Iberia Escaped Europe’s Energy Crisis (OilPrice.com)
17.11.22
British Airways verbindet London mit Cincinnati (aeroTELEGRAPH)
16.11.22
British Airways testet biometrische Passkontrollen für internationale Flüge (Airliners)
DAX beendet Sitzung im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen rot -- Chefwechsel bei FMC -- Talanx will Dividende und Gewinn steigern -- Porsche AG-Aktie kommt für PUMA in DAX -- Deutsche Bank, RWE im Fokus
Neuer VW-Chef Blume rückt Software ins Zentraum. Positiver Analystenkommentar für Infineon. Heraeus: Goldpreis wird 2023 durch Zinspolitik der Fed bestimmt. Mercedes will in Untertürkheim noch stärker auf E-Antriebe setzen. EssilorLuxottica und Swarovski schließen Lizenzvereinbarung. Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Gegenklage gegen Moderna ein.
14.12.22
ROUNDUP: Starts und Landungen am Münchner Flughafen wieder möglich (dpa-afx)
14.12.22
Starts und Landungen am Münchner Flughafen wieder möglich (dpa-afx)
14.12.22
EU-Parlamentarier hinterfragen Flugabkommen mit Katar (dpa-afx)
14.12.22
ROUNDUP: Eisregen behindert Flugverkehr - Kliniken in Freiburg überfüllt (dpa-afx)
07.12.22
Airline-Dachverband: Produktion von Biokerosin verdreifacht (dpa-afx)
06.12.22
ROUNDUP: Fluggesellschaften erwarten 2023 weltweit wieder schwarze Zahlen (dpa-afx)
06.12.22
Verband: Fluggesellschaften kehren 2023 weltweit in die schwarzen Zahlen zurück (dpa-afx)
04.12.22
Iberia fliegt auch im Winter nach Dallas - ab Sommer 2023 dann sogar täglich (aeroTELEGRAPH)
mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
HSBC
1 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

