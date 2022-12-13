Neu auf finanzen.net?
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,53 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,29%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,88%
|
Analyst Name:
Samuel Bland
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|14:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
