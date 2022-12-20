DAX 14.365 +1,3%ESt50 3.932 +1,3%TDax 2.967 +0,8%Dow 33.136 +0,0%Nas 10.387 -0,8%Bitcoin 15.875 +0,4%Euro 1,0609 +0,6%Öl 80,72 -2,1%Gold 1.860 +1,0%
Heute im Fokus DAX klettert über 14.300-Punkte-Marke -- Asien überwiegend stärker -- GRENKE verbessert Leasingneugeschäft deutlich -- DIC erreicht Ziel für Immobilienverkäufe 2022 knapp -- NVIDIA, Microsoft im Fokus
Kryptowährungen So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Mittwochvormittag
Aktie im Fokus BVB-Aktie höher: Klopp dementiert Bericht über Treffen mit Dortmunds Bellingham
DAX 40 Öl Euro US-Dollar Bitcoin Goldpreis
1,46 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,78 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
STU
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHN
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
L&S
LSE
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STN
STU
TGT
XQTX
1,29 GBP +0,01 GBP +0,54 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

08:46 - JP Morgan Chase & Co.
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für IAG auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1,70 Euro belassen. Die weltweiten Kapazitäten der Fluggesellschaften hätten sich in den vergangenen vier Wochen deutlich verbessert, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Wiedereröffnung des chinesischen Luftverkehrsmarktes sei dafür der wichtigste Faktor gewesen./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.01.2023 / 05:00 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.01.2023 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
1,70 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,47 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,72%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,46 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,64%
Analyst Name:
David Perry 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

09:36 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08:46 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.12.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.12.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
02.12.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Datum Meistgelesen
