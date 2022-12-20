International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für IAG auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 1,70 Euro belassen. Die weltweiten Kapazitäten der Fluggesellschaften hätten sich in den vergangenen vier Wochen deutlich verbessert, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Wiedereröffnung des chinesischen Luftverkehrsmarktes sei dafür der wichtigste Faktor gewesen./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.01.2023 / 05:00 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.01.2023 / 05:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
1,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15,72%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,64%
|
Analyst Name:
David Perry
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|09:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
