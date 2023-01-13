International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG von 1,70 auf 2,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im Schnitt hob der Experte seine operativen Ergebnisschätzungen für die Branche für die Geschäftsjahre 2022 und 2023 um 12 Prozent und 5 Prozent an. Seine Kursziele steigen im Schnitt um 8 Prozent. Gowers setzt fundamental vor allem auf Lufthansa, Ryanair und Wizz Air. Kurzfristig sieht er aber auch bei Air France-KLM und IAG Kurspotenzial, weshalb die Aktien den Status "Positiv Catalyst Watch" haben./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2023 / 19:23 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,71%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,04%
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|13.01.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.01.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.01.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.01.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.01.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.01.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|04.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|13.01.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.01.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.01.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG