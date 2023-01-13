DAX 15.087 +0,2%ESt50 4.151 +0,6%TDax 3.196 +1,2%Dow 34.303 +0,3%Nas 11.079 +0,7%Bitcoin 19.475 +1,0%Euro 1,0838 +0,0%Öl 84,50 -1,1%Gold 1.915 -0,3%
Profil

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

STU
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHN
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
L&S
LSE
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STN
STU
TGT
XQTX
1,76 EUR +0,04 EUR +2,52 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

08:01 - JP Morgan Chase & Co.
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG von 1,70 auf 2,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im Schnitt hob der Experte seine operativen Ergebnisschätzungen für die Branche für die Geschäftsjahre 2022 und 2023 um 12 Prozent und 5 Prozent an. Seine Kursziele steigen im Schnitt um 8 Prozent. Gowers setzt fundamental vor allem auf Lufthansa, Ryanair und Wizz Air. Kurzfristig sieht er aber auch bei Air France-KLM und IAG Kurspotenzial, weshalb die Aktien den Status "Positiv Catalyst Watch" haben./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2023 / 19:23 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.01.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,71%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,72 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,04%
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

