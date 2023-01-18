International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für IAG auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2 Euro belassen. Die Aktie hat zudem den Status "Positiv Catalyst Watch" und dürfte damit nach Einschätzung der US-Bank kurzfristig positive Nachrichten liefern. Analyst Harry Gowers rechnet laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit positiven Quartalsergebnissen der europäischen Netzwerk-Fluggesellschaften. Seiner Ansicht nach hat die britisch-spanische Airline-Holding im Vergleich zu den Konkurrenten AF-KLM und Lufthansa aber weniger Spielraum für steigende Konsensschätzungen./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2023 / 20:18 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.02.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,87 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,86 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|09:56
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.01.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.01.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.01.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.01.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
