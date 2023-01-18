DAX 15.454 +0,5%ESt50 4.267 +0,7%TDax 3.280 +0,4%Dow 34.089 -0,5%Nas 11.960 +0,6%Bitcoin 20.635 -0,3%Euro 1,0727 -0,1%Öl 84,46 -0,9%Gold 1.836 -1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 thyssenkrupp 750000 Rheinmetall 703000 NEL ASA A0B733 Bayer BAY001 TUI TUAG00 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Palantir A2QA4J Plug Power A1JA81 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus DAX freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen mit Abgaben -- ENCAVIS steigert Gewinn -- Airbnb überzeugt -- Amadeus FiRe verfehlt Prognose -- SAF-HOLLAND, Elmos, Ceconomy, Delivery Hero im Fokus
Top News
Lufthansa-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Lufthansa kämpft mit gravierendem IT-Ausfall - Flugzeuge bleiben am Boden
Elmos Seminconductor-Aktie springt hoch: Elmos verzeichnet 2022 Rekordjahr
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps
Profil

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
1,86 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,53 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
STU
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHN
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
L&S
LSE
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STN
STU
TGT
XQTX
1,66 GBP +0,01 GBP +0,46 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
CHX
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHN
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
L&S
LSE
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STN
STU
TGT
XQTX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

09:56 - JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Teilen
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für IAG auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2 Euro belassen. Die Aktie hat zudem den Status "Positiv Catalyst Watch" und dürfte damit nach Einschätzung der US-Bank kurzfristig positive Nachrichten liefern. Analyst Harry Gowers rechnet laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit positiven Quartalsergebnissen der europäischen Netzwerk-Fluggesellschaften. Seiner Ansicht nach hat die britisch-spanische Airline-Holding im Vergleich zu den Konkurrenten AF-KLM und Lufthansa aber weniger Spielraum für steigende Konsensschätzungen./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.02.2023 / 20:18 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.02.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen