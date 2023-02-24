DAX 15.438 +0,5%ESt50 4.262 +0,6%TDax 3.226 +0,6%Dow 32.657 -0,7%Nas 11.456 -0,1%Bitcoin 22.341 +2,0%Euro 1,0633 +0,5%Öl 83,98 +0,1%Gold 1.834 +0,4%
DAX eröffnet höher -- Asiens Börsen stark -- Just Eat Takeaway mit Milliardenverlust -- Beiersdorf wächst zweistellig -- Rivian enttäuscht mit Umsatz -- PUMA, AMC, Virgin Galactic im Fokus
ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie verlustreich: ProSiebenSat.1 legt Jahres- und Konzernabschluss später vor
PUMA-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: PUMA setzt sich moderate Ziele für 2023 - Eigene Gewinnprognose 2022 erreicht
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,77 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,57 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
1,57 GBP +0,02 GBP +1,55 %
WKNA1H6AJ SymbolBABWF
WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

08:51
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach Quartalszahlen von 2,00 auf 2,20 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe ordentlich abgeschnitten, doch die Übernahme von Air Europa lasse noch einige Fragen offen, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zu diesem Thema habe die Analystenkonferenz zu den Zahlen wenig neue Informationen enthalten./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2023 / 22:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

