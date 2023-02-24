International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach Quartalszahlen von 2,00 auf 2,20 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe ordentlich abgeschnitten, doch die Übernahme von Air Europa lasse noch einige Fragen offen, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zu diesem Thema habe die Analystenkonferenz zu den Zahlen wenig neue Informationen enthalten./gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.02.2023 / 22:06 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.03.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,77 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
