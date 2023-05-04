International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe mit dem operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) die Konsensschätzung deutlich übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers am Freitag in einer ersten Reaktion. Der angehobene Ebit-Ausblick sollte die Konsensschätzung für das Jahr 2023 steigen lassen./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 07:30 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 07:30 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,40 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
43,11%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,58%
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|09:56
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:56
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:56
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|31.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|27.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.04.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.03.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG