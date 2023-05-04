DAX 15.783 +0,3%ESt50 4.293 +0,1%TDax 3.264 -0,3%Dow 33.128 -0,9%Nas 11.966 -0,5%Bitcoin 26.414 +1,0%Euro 1,1026 +0,1%Öl 73,59 +1,5%Gold 2.041 -0,5%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,74 EUR +0,07 EUR +4,03 %
XETRA
1,53 GBP +0,06 GBP +3,98 %
LSE
Marktkap.8,45 Mrd. EUR KGV25,38

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

10:16
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,40 Euro belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe mit dem operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) die Konsensschätzung deutlich übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers am Freitag in einer ersten Reaktion. Der angehobene Ebit-Ausblick sollte die Konsensschätzung für das Jahr 2023 steigen lassen./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 07:30 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 07:30 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

