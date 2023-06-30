International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Papiere der International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 2,50 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Harry Gowers nahm in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht kleinere Anpassungen am Bewertungsmodell vor. Er rechnet mit einem operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) von 955 Millionen Euro im zweiten Quartal - leicht unter dem Marktkonsens./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 09:54 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: / / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: sergign / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,87 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,56 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,91 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|14:06
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:56
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.06.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.07.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.06.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.06.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.05.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.05.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
