International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,82 EUR -0,04 EUR -2,04 %
STU
1,56 GBP -0,04 GBP -2,43 %
CHX
Marktkap.9,24 Mrd. EUR KGV25,38

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

14:06 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,82 EUR -0,04 EUR -2,04%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Papiere der International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 2,50 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Harry Gowers nahm in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht kleinere Anpassungen am Bewertungsmodell vor. Er rechnet mit einem operativen Ergebnis (Ebit) von 955 Millionen Euro im zweiten Quartal - leicht unter dem Marktkonsens./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2023 / 09:54 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: / / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: sergign / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,56 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,91 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:06 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:56 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.07.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.07.23 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
29.06.23 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
