International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebit) der Airline-Holding habe die Konsensschätzung deutlich übertroffen und sollte zu steigenden Markterwartungen führen, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.10.2023 / 07:33 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.10.2023 / 07:36 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,42 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
