International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 2,90 auf 2,80 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Harry Gowers passte seine Schätzungen an die jüngst vorgelegten Quartalszahlen der Airline-Holding an. Nach dem besser als erwartet ausgefallenen Zwischenbericht rechne er mit steigenden Konsensprognosen, schrieb der Experte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 17:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,63 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,45 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,02 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|09:56
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09:56
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.09.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|09:56
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG