DAX 14.789 +0,5%ESt50 4.061 +0,8%MSCI World 2.758 +0,9%Dow 32.929 +1,6%Nas 12.789 +1,2%Bitcoin 32.265 -0,8%Euro 1,0663 +0,4%Öl 88,51 +0,7%Gold 1.997 +0,1%
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 Infineon 623100 BYD A0M4W9 Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985 Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Plug Power A1JA81
DAX im Plus-- Bund drängt Siemens zu Milliardenunterstützung für Siemens Energy -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneins -- BASF, Knorr-Bremse, QIAGEN, BVB im Fokus
Verbraucher aufgepasst - Neuerungen und Gesetze: Das ändert sich ab November 2023
BBVA-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria steigert Nettogewinn
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,64 EUR +0,02 EUR +1,27 %
STU
1,45 GBP +0,02 GBP +1,22 %
CHX
Marktkap. 7,99 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,05

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

09:56 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,64 EUR 0,02 EUR 1,27%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 2,90 auf 2,80 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Harry Gowers passte seine Schätzungen an die jüngst vorgelegten Quartalszahlen der Airline-Holding an. Nach dem besser als erwartet ausgefallenen Zwischenbericht rechne er mit steigenden Konsensprognosen, schrieb der Experte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 17:07 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.10.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,63 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,45 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,02 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

