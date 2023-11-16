DAX 15.877 +0,6%ESt50 4.329 +0,6%MSCI World 2.973 -0,1%Dow 34.945 -0,1%Nas 14.114 +0,1%Bitcoin 33.557 +0,5%Euro 1,0853 +0,0%Öl 78,13 +0,9%Gold 1.992 +0,5%
Siemens Energy ENER6Y Siemens 723610 Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Plug Power A1JA81 HelloFresh A16140 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 Infineon 623100 Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
DAX klettert -- Asiatische Börsen uneinheitlich -- Bayer platziert neue Anleihen in Milliardenhöhe -- SocGén spricht Kaufempfehlung für FMC aus -- IBM, Applied Materials im Fokus
Alibaba-Aktie stürzt ab: Alibaba sagt überraschend Ausgliederung des Cloud-Geschäfts ab
IBM-Aktie an der NYSE vorbörslich kaum verändert: IBM nimmt Werbung nach Platzierung neben Nazi-Beiträgen von X herunter
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,80 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,26 %
STU
1,62 GBP +0,01 GBP +0,78 %
BTN
Marktkap. 9,04 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,05

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,80 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,26%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) vor dem Kapitalmarkttag der Airline-Holding auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,80 Euro belassen. Das Management dürfte den Schwerpunkt auf die mittelfristige Entwicklung der British-Airways-Mutter legen und darlegen, warum Anleger in eine "alte" Fluggesellschaft wie IAG investieren sollten, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2023 / 20:59 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,81 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,62 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,05 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

09:16 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.11.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.10.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.10.23 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
30.10.23 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.