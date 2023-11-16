International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) vor dem Kapitalmarkttag der Airline-Holding auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 2,80 Euro belassen. Das Management dürfte den Schwerpunkt auf die mittelfristige Entwicklung der British-Airways-Mutter legen und darlegen, warum Anleger in eine "alte" Fluggesellschaft wie IAG investieren sollten, schrieb Analyst Harry Gowers in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Ausblick./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2023 / 20:59 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,81 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,62 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,05 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|09:16
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.11.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:16
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.11.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.09.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|09:16
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.11.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG