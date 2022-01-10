  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,94EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,73%
15:38:47
XETRA
1,64GBP
+0,02GBP
+1,23%
15:59:20
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

13.01.2022 12:01

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat die Aktie der International Airlines Group von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 240 auf 180 Pence gesenkt. Wenn es je einen Sektor "unterschiedlicher Schicksale" gegeben habe, dann sei es der Transportsektor, schrieb Analystin Muneeba Kayani in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Während der Frachtbereich 2022 auf dem Weg zu weiteren Rekorden sei, dürfte sich das Airline-Segment zwar vom schwachen Vorjahr deutlich erholen, das Vorkrisen-Niveau aber noch nicht aufholen können. Denn der erwartet anziehenden Nachfrage stünden höhere Sitzplatzkapazitäten entgegen, die auf den Margen lasten sollten./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.01.2022 / / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.01.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,60 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
12,47%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,64 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,05%
Analyst Name:
Muneeba Kayani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,00 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:01 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
10.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
05.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
29.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Vereinbarung fast aufgehoben
IAG-Aktie im Minus: British-Airways-Mutter IAG kurz vor Absage von Air Europa-Übernahme
Die geplante Übernahme der spanischen Fluggesellschaft Air Europa durch die British-Airways-Mutter IAG steht wohl kurz vor dem Aus.
06:01 Uhr
13:50 Uhr
06:01 Uhr
03.12.21
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+22,28%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,28%
Ø Kursziel: 2,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,00 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,28%
Ø Kursziel: 2,00
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

