NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat die Aktie der International Airlines Group von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 240 auf 180 Pence gesenkt. Wenn es je einen Sektor "unterschiedlicher Schicksale" gegeben habe, dann sei es der Transportsektor, schrieb Analystin Muneeba Kayani in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Während der Frachtbereich 2022 auf dem Weg zu weiteren Rekorden sei, dürfte sich das Airline-Segment zwar vom schwachen Vorjahr deutlich erholen, das Vorkrisen-Niveau aber noch nicht aufholen können. Denn der erwartet anziehenden Nachfrage stünden höhere Sitzplatzkapazitäten entgegen, die auf den Margen lasten sollten./edh/mis