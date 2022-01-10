|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,60 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
12,47%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,64 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,05%
|
Analyst Name:
Muneeba Kayani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,00 £
