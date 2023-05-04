DAX 15.882 +0,9%ESt50 4.318 +0,7%TDax 3.272 -0,1%Dow 33.128 -0,9%Nas 11.966 -0,5%Bitcoin 26.445 +1,1%Euro 1,0975 -0,4%Öl 74,37 +2,5%Gold 2.012 -1,9%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,72 EUR +0,04 EUR +2,56 %
STU
1,48 GBP ±0,00 GBP -0,14 %
CHX
Marktkap.8,45 Mrd. EUR KGV25,38

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

UBS AG

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

14:51
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen und erhöhten Jahreszielen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Die Airline habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Einschätzung. Auch die Buchungszahlen für die Sommersaison seien ermutigend./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 06:01 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 06:01 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,71 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,48 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,84 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

