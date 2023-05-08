DAX 15.892 -1,6%ESt50 4.269 -1,7%TDax 3.220 -1,4%Dow 33.056 -0,7%Nas 12.560 -1,3%Bitcoin 24.762 -2,0%Euro 1,0786 +0,1%Öl 77,89 +0,5%Gold 1.985 +0,5%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,80 EUR -0,03 EUR -1,37 %
STU
1,57 GBP -0,03 GBP -1,66 %
CHX
Marktkap.9,05 Mrd. EUR KGV25,38

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

UBS AG

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

13:41
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach einer hauseigenen Umfrage auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Es zeichne sich keine Schwäche der Reisebereitschaft nebst der damit verbundenen Ausgaben ab, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Nachfrage nach Reisen sei nah an ihrem Niveau von vor der Pandemie./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.05.2023 / 03:48 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.05.2023 / 03:48 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

