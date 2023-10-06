DAX 15.117 -0,7%ESt50 4.115 -0,7%MSCI World 2.845 +1,0%Dow 33.408 +0,9%Nas 13.431 +1,6%Bitcoin 26.062 -1,5%Euro 1,0539 -0,5%Öl 87,47 +3,6%Gold 1.850 +1,0%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,78 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,31 %
1,48 GBP -0,08 GBP -4,84 %
Marktkap. 8,88 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,38

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,78 EUR -0,02 EUR -1,31%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 200 auf 190 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Angesichts der anhaltenden Kapazitätsdisziplin der europäischen Fluggesellschaften rechne er für das dritte und vierte Quartal mit einer guten Preisgestaltung, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Angesichts der aktuellen Unsicherheiten im Umfeld habe er jedoch seine Bewertungsmultiplikatoren reduziert./edh/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.10.2023 / 14:56 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.10.2023 / 14:56 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,90 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,48 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,05 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

