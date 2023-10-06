International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 200 auf 190 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Angesichts der anhaltenden Kapazitätsdisziplin der europäischen Fluggesellschaften rechne er für das dritte und vierte Quartal mit einer guten Preisgestaltung, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Angesichts der aktuellen Unsicherheiten im Umfeld habe er jedoch seine Bewertungsmultiplikatoren reduziert./edh/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.10.2023 / 14:56 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.10.2023 / 14:56 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|13:31
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
