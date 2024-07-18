DAX 18.261 -0,5%ESt50 4.857 -0,3%MSCI World 3.573 -0,2%Dow 40.665 -1,3%Nas 17.871 -0,7%Bitcoin 58.774 +0,2%Euro 1,0891 -0,1%Öl 84,87 +0,0%Gold 2.409 -1,5%
SÜSS MicroTec-Aktie springt an: Zunehmender Optimismus für 2024
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Wenn in Kürze die Berichtssaison der Fluggesellschaften beginnt, werde der Fokus wohl auf den Ticketpreisen in diesem Sommer liegen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das Umfeld sei diesbezüglich vereinzelt sehr hart. Besorgt sei er um Ryanair, optimistischer aber für Easyjet und Wizz. Nachdem es von der Lufthansa und Air France-KLM schon Warnungen gegeben habe, seien alle Augen auf IAG gerichtet./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2024 / 15:37 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2024 / 15:37 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: peterschreiber.media/ shutterstock.com

