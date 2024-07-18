International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Wenn in Kürze die Berichtssaison der Fluggesellschaften beginnt, werde der Fokus wohl auf den Ticketpreisen in diesem Sommer liegen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das Umfeld sei diesbezüglich vereinzelt sehr hart. Besorgt sei er um Ryanair, optimistischer aber für Easyjet und Wizz. Nachdem es von der Lufthansa und Air France-KLM schon Warnungen gegeben habe, seien alle Augen auf IAG gerichtet./tih/edh
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,85 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,02 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,71 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,26 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
