DAX 17.845 -1,3%ESt50 4.698 -1,4%MSCI World 3.497 -0,6%Dow 40.348 -1,2%Nas 17.194 -2,3%Bitcoin 59.587 -1,7%Euro 1,0822 +0,3%Öl 79,86 -0,2%Gold 2.463 +0,7%
NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Intel 855681 Apple 865985 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX BASF BASF11 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 Lufthansa 823212 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000
Konjunktursorgen: DAX fällt deutlich unter 18.000 Zähler -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot -- Amazon und Apple verdienen mehr -- Coinbase, MicroStrategy, Snap, Intel im Fokus
Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) gibt Buy-Bewertung bekannt
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) mit Investmenttipp: Hold-Note für Symrise-Aktie
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,99 EUR +0,07 EUR +3,60 %
STU
1,69 GBP +0,09 GBP +5,66 %
BTN
Marktkap. 9,58 Mrd. EUR KGV 3,31 Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

UBS AG

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

11:16 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,99 EUR 0,07 EUR 3,60%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen für das zweite Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 185 Pence belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe die Erwartungen übertroffen und auch beim Ausblick im Vergleich zu den anderen Fluggesellschaften gut abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 16:57 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 16:57 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: sergign / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,85 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,69 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,26 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

