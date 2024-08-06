International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr von 185 auf 195 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jarrod Castle begründete das höhere Kursziel mit einer zeitlichen Verschiebung des Bewertungshorizonts. Im kommenden Jahr könne eine Schwäche im Luftfahrt- und Hotelgewerbe auch die britisch-spanische Airline-Holding treffen, so der Experte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2024 / 18:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.08.2024 / 18:24 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
1,95 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,65 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,51%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,66 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,65%
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,28 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
