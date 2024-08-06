DAX 17.577 +1,3%ESt50 4.653 +1,7%MSCI World 3.391 +0,3%Dow 38.998 +0,8%Nas 16.367 +1,0%Bitcoin 52.431 +2,3%Euro 1,0920 -0,1%Öl 77,97 +2,4%Gold 2.403 +0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 EVOTEC 566480 Bayer BAY001 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Rheinmetall 703000 Microsoft 870747 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Palantir A2QA4J BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Erholungsbewegung: DAX wieder über 17.500 Punkten -- US-Börsen fester erwartet -- EVOTEC senkt Prognosen -- Siemens Energy erfüllt Erwartungen -- Super Micro Computer, Commerzbank, Reddit im Fokus
Top News
Kfz-Versicherung berechnen: Einblicke in die Tarifstruktur
Trotz Gewinnrückgang: Commerzbank sieht sich auf Kurs - Commerzbank-Aktie gibt jedoch deutlich ab
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tradespot by finanzen.net - Dein neuer Begleiter auf dem Weg zur besten Trading-Idee. Jetzt handeln!

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
1,91 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,68 %
STU
1,66 GBP +0,01 GBP +0,45 %
BTN
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 9,4 Mrd. EUR KGV 3,31 Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

UBS AG

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

14:31 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,91 EUR -0,01 EUR -0,68%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr von 185 auf 195 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jarrod Castle begründete das höhere Kursziel mit einer zeitlichen Verschiebung des Bewertungshorizonts. Im kommenden Jahr könne eine Schwäche im Luftfahrt- und Hotelgewerbe auch die britisch-spanische Airline-Holding treffen, so der Experte in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./bek/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2024 / 18:24 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.08.2024 / 18:24 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,95 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,65 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,51%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,66 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,65%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,28 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:31 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
05.08.24 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
05.08.24 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.08.24 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.08.24 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.