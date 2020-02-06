NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für die British-Airways-Mutter International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 700 Pence belassen. Daniel Roeska analysierte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie die Auswirkungen des Coronavirus auf die globale Luftfahrtbranche. Die ausgesetzten China-Verbindungen stünden für 20 Prozent der globalen Umsätze in der Branche. In Europa sei die Lufthansa gemeinsam mit Air France-KLM am Stärksten betroffen, IAG dagegen sei weniger abhängig./tih/jha/



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.02.2020 / 00:18 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.