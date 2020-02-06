finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

13.02.2020 12:56

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für die British-Airways-Mutter International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 700 Pence belassen. Daniel Roeska analysierte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie die Auswirkungen des Coronavirus auf die globale Luftfahrtbranche. Die ausgesetzten China-Verbindungen stünden für 20 Prozent der globalen Umsätze in der Branche. In Europa sei die Lufthansa gemeinsam mit Air France-KLM am Stärksten betroffen, IAG dagegen sei weniger abhängig./tih/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.02.2020 / 00:18 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
7,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
6,28 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,39%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
7,11 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:56 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
06.02.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
06.02.20 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
28.01.20 International Consolidated Airlines Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Kaum Folgen
Lufthansa-Aktien & Co profitieren von IAG-Aussagen zu Viruskrise
Zuversichtliche Äußerungen des IAG-Chefs Willie Walsh zu den Folgen der Coronavirus-Krise hat die Erholung der Aktien von Fluggesellschaften am Mittwoch angetrieben.
12.02.20
BA plugs flight gap abandoned by Flybe (BBC)
12.02.20
British Airways announces Heathrow-Newquay route (Belfast Telegraph)
11.02.20
IAG warns homeowners in fire-prone areas could be priced out of insurance (The Sydney Morning Herald)
10.02.20
British Airways cancels mainland China flights until end of March (Reuters)
10.02.20
Verband: Flugangebot in Deutschland schrumpft (dpa-afx)
10.02.20
ROUNDUP: Hunderte Flugausfälle wegen Orkan 'Sabine' (dpa-afx)
10.02.20
Hunderte Flugausfälle wegen Orkan 'Sabine' (dpa-afx)
09.02.20
BA breaks transatlantic record - thanks to Storm Ciara (RTE.ie)
27.01.20
Coronavirus verängstigt Anleger: DAX knickt ein -- US-Börsen tiefrot -- GEA erreicht Prognose 2019 -- K+S-Aktie setzt Sturzflug fort -- Wirecard, Heideldruck, Rheinmetall, Varta im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.01.20
Wall Street dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- Facebook, PayPal im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.01.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Meistbietender Kone: thyssenkrupp-Aktie steigt -- BorgWarner übernimmt Delphi -- SAP schafft Margenüberraschung -- WACKER CHEMIE, zooplus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.01.20
DAX legt etwas zu -- Wall Street schließt etwas fester -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Chefwechsel bei Südzucker -- McDonald's wächst -- Siltronic, Lufthansa, Boeing, eBay im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.01.20
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt im Plus -- Glyphosat-Klagen gegen Bayer: Mediator hofft auf raschen Vergleich -- SAP, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Plus -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Siemens: Schwäche im Auto- und Maschinenbau -- CompuGroup errreicht Prognose -- Infineon, Snap, Walt Disney, QIAGEN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.01.20
Analysten: Das Coronavirus wird den Ölpreis wahrscheinlich monatelang belasten (finanzen.net)
10.01.20
Ryanair-Aktie kurzfristig zweistellig im Plus: Ryanair peilt wieder Milliardengewinn an (dpa-afx)
27.01.20
Coronavirus verängstigt Anleger: DAX knickt ein -- US-Börsen tiefrot -- GEA erreicht Prognose 2019 -- K+S-Aktie setzt Sturzflug fort -- Wirecard, Heideldruck, Rheinmetall, Varta im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.01.20
Wall Street dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt tiefrot -- Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- Facebook, PayPal im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.01.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Meistbietender Kone: thyssenkrupp-Aktie steigt -- BorgWarner übernimmt Delphi -- SAP schafft Margenüberraschung -- WACKER CHEMIE, zooplus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.01.20
DAX legt etwas zu -- Wall Street schließt etwas fester -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Chefwechsel bei Südzucker -- McDonald's wächst -- Siltronic, Lufthansa, Boeing, eBay im Fokus (finanzen.net)
17.01.20
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt im Plus -- Glyphosat-Klagen gegen Bayer: Mediator hofft auf raschen Vergleich -- SAP, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.02.20
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Plus -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- Siemens: Schwäche im Auto- und Maschinenbau -- CompuGroup errreicht Prognose -- Infineon, Snap, Walt Disney, QIAGEN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
30.01.20
Analysten: Das Coronavirus wird den Ölpreis wahrscheinlich monatelang belasten (finanzen.net)
10.01.20
Ryanair-Aktie kurzfristig zweistellig im Plus: Ryanair peilt wieder Milliardengewinn an (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+unendlich%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +unendlich%
Ø Kursziel: 7,11
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
6,4
6,6
6,8
7
7,2
RBC Capital Markets
7 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
7 £
HSBC
8 £
Deutsche Bank AG
7 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
7,00 £
Barclays Capital
8 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
7,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
8 £
UBS AG
7,00 £
Bernstein Research
7,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +unendlich%
Ø Kursziel: 7,11
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:15 Uhr BP Outperform
13:10 Uhr zooplus Sell
13:06 Uhr Fraport Underweight
13:04 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
13:02 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Underperform
12:58 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Sell
12:58 Uhr HeidelbergCement Underweight
12:55 Uhr Fresenius buy
12:54 Uhr Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) buy
12:53 Uhr HHLA Hold
12:15 Uhr METRO (St.) Underperform
12:11 Uhr Schneider Electric Outperform
12:10 Uhr Barclays buy
12:09 Uhr Air France-KLM Outperform
12:08 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
12:07 Uhr Lufthansa Outperform
12:06 Uhr Iberdrola SA Equal-Weight
12:05 Uhr Enel overweight
11:53 Uhr E.ON neutral
11:53 Uhr RWE overweight
11:50 Uhr flatex kaufen
11:13 Uhr Accentro Real Estate Kaufen
11:11 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) buy
11:09 Uhr Nestlé buy
11:04 Uhr Bilfinger Hold
11:02 Uhr Airbus buy
11:02 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
10:58 Uhr RIB Software Hold
10:57 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) buy
10:54 Uhr Commerzbank Neutral
10:46 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Neutral
10:42 Uhr Commerzbank Sector Perform
10:38 Uhr Nestlé overweight
10:37 Uhr Zurich Insurance overweight
10:37 Uhr AIXTRON Hold
10:28 Uhr Kering buy
10:23 Uhr Nanogate Halten
10:19 Uhr Orange Neutral
10:17 Uhr Barclays Neutral
10:16 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) buy
10:16 Uhr Commerzbank Neutral
10:15 Uhr Nestlé buy
10:15 Uhr Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
10:14 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
10:04 Uhr Air Liquide Outperform
10:00 Uhr Continental Neutral
09:34 Uhr BP buy
09:26 Uhr DWS Group Hold
09:22 Uhr Takeaway.com Outperform
09:21 Uhr Nestlé overweight

