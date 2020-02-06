|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
7,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
6,28 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,39%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
|
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
7,11 £
|12:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.02.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.20
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.02.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
