|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
3,30 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
2,09 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
57,67%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,93 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
70,81%
|
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,05 £
