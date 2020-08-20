finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,14EUR
+0,03EUR
+1,62%
16:02:34
STU
1,93GBP
-0,02GBP
-0,92%
19:00:24
LSE
17.08.2020 19:06

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 400 auf 330 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Outperform" belassen. Rund sechs Monate nach der Eskalation der Corona-Krise am Aktienmarkt bleibe er zwar zuversichtlich, dass Europas größte Fluggesellschaften die Pandemie überleben werden, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings dürfte die Erholung bei den Geschäfts- und Langstreckenreisen länger dauern als zunächst erwartet, und das beeinträchtige signifikant die Aussichten für IAG, Air France-KLM und die Lufthansa. Der erstgenannte ist nun gleichwohl sein bevorzugter Wert in der Branche. Dank der überlegenen Netzwerk-Strategie könne das Unternehmen hohe Renditen erwirtschaften./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.08.2020 / 15:37 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.08.2020 / / UTC


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
3,30 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
2,09 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
57,67%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,93 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
70,81%
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,05 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

20.08.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
17.08.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
10.08.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.08.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
03.08.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+57,87%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +57,87%
Ø Kursziel: 3,05
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
4
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
HSBC
4 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
3,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +57,87%
Ø Kursziel: 3,05
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

