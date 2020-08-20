NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 400 auf 330 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Outperform" belassen. Rund sechs Monate nach der Eskalation der Corona-Krise am Aktienmarkt bleibe er zwar zuversichtlich, dass Europas größte Fluggesellschaften die Pandemie überleben werden, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Allerdings dürfte die Erholung bei den Geschäfts- und Langstreckenreisen länger dauern als zunächst erwartet, und das beeinträchtige signifikant die Aussichten für IAG, Air France-KLM und die Lufthansa. Der erstgenannte ist nun gleichwohl sein bevorzugter Wert in der Branche. Dank der überlegenen Netzwerk-Strategie könne das Unternehmen hohe Renditen erwirtschaften./la/he