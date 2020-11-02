NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen von 270 auf 200 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Seine Liquiditätsanalyse deute darauf hin, dass die Fluggesellschaft im ersten Halbjahr 2021 eine weitere Kapitalerhöhung von rund zwei Milliarden Euro benötige, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. IAG bleibe dennoch das einzig lohnende Papier unter den Aktien der europäischen Netzwerk-Airlines./gl/la