|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
2,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,01 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
97,82%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,02 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
96,27%
|
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,06 £
|11:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:10 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media overweight
|13:14 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Outperform
|13:13 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|13:13 Uhr
|E.ON Outperform
|13:11 Uhr
|AXA Neutral
|13:11 Uhr
|Nemetschek Reduce
|13:10 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|13:10 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Halten
|13:10 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Underweight
|13:09 Uhr
|BMW Sector Perform
|13:08 Uhr
|Evonik kaufen
|13:07 Uhr
|Klöckner buy
|12:41 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal weight
|12:41 Uhr
|HelloFresh overweight
|12:40 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Outperform
|12:40 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Underweight
|12:38 Uhr
|Vossloh kaufen
|12:38 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|12:36 Uhr
|LafargeHolcim buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Hannover Rück buy
|12:35 Uhr
|KRONES buy
|12:34 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|12:34 Uhr
|Zalando Neutral
|12:33 Uhr
|BMW Halten
|12:33 Uhr
|Sixt buy
|12:32 Uhr
|Bayer Halten
|12:31 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|12:31 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|12:30 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|12:29 Uhr
|Fraport Sell
|12:29 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|12:21 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|12:20 Uhr
|Vonovia buy
|12:17 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS buy
|12:16 Uhr
|Brenntag buy
|12:15 Uhr
|Vonovia Conviction Buy List
|12:13 Uhr
|Airbus Halten
|12:12 Uhr
|HelloFresh buy
|12:11 Uhr
|Allianz buy
|12:11 Uhr
|Fraport buy
|12:10 Uhr
|Vonovia buy
|12:10 Uhr
|QIAGEN buy
|12:10 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB buy
|11:22 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS buy
|11:22 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|11:18 Uhr
|AXA overweight
|11:18 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Equal-Weight
|11:15 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Hold
|10:59 Uhr
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|10:57 Uhr
|Fraport Underperform
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan