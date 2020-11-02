  • Suche
+++ Wählen Sie heute die "Born Akademie" von BNP Paribas. Um 18.30 Uhr stehen vor allem US-Aktien im Fokus des Chartexperten Rüdiger Born +++

04.11.2020 11:01

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen von 270 auf 200 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Seine Liquiditätsanalyse deute darauf hin, dass die Fluggesellschaft im ersten Halbjahr 2021 eine weitere Kapitalerhöhung von rund zwei Milliarden Euro benötige, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. IAG bleibe dennoch das einzig lohnende Papier unter den Aktien der europäischen Netzwerk-Airlines./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.11.2020 / 00:07 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.11.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
2,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,01 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
97,82%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,02 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
96,27%
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,06 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

