International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

18.11.2020 11:46

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Bernstein Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach vielversprechenden Testdaten zu zwei Impfstoff-Kandidaten gegen das Corona-Virus auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Pence belassen. Zwar sei es noch zu früh auf eine Nachfrageerholung zu setzen, doch Fluggesellschaften und ihre Investoren hätten nun einen Grund, sich zumindest mit der Aussicht auf eine solche zu befassen, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die IAG-Aktien böten unter Inkaufnahme höherer Risiken auch höhere Ertragschancen. Allerdings sollten Anleger auch die Möglichkeit einer Kapitalerhöhung einkalkulieren, warnt Roeska./la/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.11.2020 / 00:04 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: / / UTC


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
2,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,73 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,91%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,12 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

