NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Bernstein Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach vielversprechenden Testdaten zu zwei Impfstoff-Kandidaten gegen das Corona-Virus auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Pence belassen. Zwar sei es noch zu früh auf eine Nachfrageerholung zu setzen, doch Fluggesellschaften und ihre Investoren hätten nun einen Grund, sich zumindest mit der Aussicht auf eine solche zu befassen, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die IAG-Aktien böten unter Inkaufnahme höherer Risiken auch höhere Ertragschancen. Allerdings sollten Anleger auch die Möglichkeit einer Kapitalerhöhung einkalkulieren, warnt Roeska./la/ck