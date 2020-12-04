  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

21.12.2020 12:06

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Pence belassen. Die harten Maßnahmen europäischer Regierungen im Kampf gegen die Ausbreitung der neu entdeckten Variante des Coronavirus, etwa der Stopp des Flugverkehrs aus Großbritannien, seien schlechte Nachrichten und ein Risiko für Airline-Aktien, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Allerdings könnten die aktuellen Kursschwächen mit Blick auf eine mittelfristige Erholung des Sektor auch Kaufgelegenheiten bieten. Bei IAG und Easyjet bestehe aber weiter das Risiko von Kapitalerhöhungen./mis/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.12.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.12.2020 / 18:38 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
2,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,38 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
44,95%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,90 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:06 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
04.12.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.12.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
19.11.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
18.11.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

