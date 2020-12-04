|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
2,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,38 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
44,95%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Daniel Roeska
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,90 £
