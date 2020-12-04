NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Pence belassen. Die harten Maßnahmen europäischer Regierungen im Kampf gegen die Ausbreitung der neu entdeckten Variante des Coronavirus, etwa der Stopp des Flugverkehrs aus Großbritannien, seien schlechte Nachrichten und ein Risiko für Airline-Aktien, schrieb Analyst Daniel Roeska in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Allerdings könnten die aktuellen Kursschwächen mit Blick auf eine mittelfristige Erholung des Sektor auch Kaufgelegenheiten bieten. Bei IAG und Easyjet bestehe aber weiter das Risiko von Kapitalerhöhungen./mis/ck