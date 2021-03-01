NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 200 auf 250 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Daniel Roeska macht in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie "Licht am Ende des Tunnels" aus. Optimismus angesichts fortschreitender Impfmaßnahmen und einer absehbaren Wiederbelebung des Flugverkehrs dürften das Anlegervertrauen stärken./ag/mis