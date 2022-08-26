  • Suche
05.09.2022 13:11

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Bernstein Research)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung der International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Den europäischen Airlines stehe im Winter eine schwierige Zeit bevor, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Anfällig seien aber vor allem kleinere Airlines. Branchengrößen wie IAG könnten sich Irving zufolge wahrscheinlich sogar auf Staatshilfen verlassen - auch wenn es derzeit nicht danach aussehe, als sei das nötig./jcf/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.09.2022 / 19:26 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 04:15 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,04 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,54 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
26.08.22 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.08.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
02.08.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.08.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+47,84%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,84%
Ø Kursziel: 1,54
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
HSBC
1 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,84%
Ø Kursziel: 1,54
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

