|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,22 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,04 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,54 £
|13:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|02.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.08.22
