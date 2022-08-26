NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung der International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Den europäischen Airlines stehe im Winter eine schwierige Zeit bevor, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Anfällig seien aber vor allem kleinere Airlines. Branchengrößen wie IAG könnten sich Irving zufolge wahrscheinlich sogar auf Staatshilfen verlassen - auch wenn es derzeit nicht danach aussehe, als sei das nötig./jcf/mis