DAX stabil -- Symrise legt Pflichtangebot für Swedencare vor -- Rheinmetall erhält neuen Großauftrag -- Merck, Commerzbank, pbb, Unilever, SAFRAN, BAT, Chipwerte im Fokus
pbb-Aktie knickt ein: Citigroup gibt Verkaufsempfehlung - Kursziel gesenkt
UNIQA-Aktie etwas leichter: UNIQA prüft Optionen für sein Russland-Geschäft
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,79 EUR -0,03 EUR -1,38 %
STU
1,56 GBP -0,01 GBP -0,51 %
CHX
Marktkap.9,03 Mrd. EUR KGV25,38

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Bernstein Research

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

14:46
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Ein starkes Sommergeschäft der europäischen Fluggesellschaften sei von den Anlegern und Unternehmensführungen schon erwartet worden, doch hinter dem Winter stünden noch Fragezeichen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. IAG profitiere vor allem nach dem Ausstieg bei Norwegian von einer vorteilhaften Marktstruktur./gl/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2023 / 21:14 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.06.2023 / 05:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
1,90 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,56 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,95 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

