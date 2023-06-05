Bernstein Research

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Ein starkes Sommergeschäft der europäischen Fluggesellschaften sei von den Anlegern und Unternehmensführungen schon erwartet worden, doch hinter dem Winter stünden noch Fragezeichen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. IAG profitiere vor allem nach dem Ausstieg bei Norwegian von einer vorteilhaften Marktstruktur./gl/edh

