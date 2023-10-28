International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die Airline-Holding setze ihre gute operative Performance fort, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Angetrieben werde die Entwicklung von einer anhaltend starken Urlaubsnachfrage, die die verzögerte Erholung bei Geschäftsreisen mehr als ausgleiche. Sein positives Anlagevotum reflektiere zudem die stark verbesserte Marktstruktur und die sehr attraktive Air-Europa-Übernahme./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.10.2023 / 21:04 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 04:00 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
