International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,62 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,03 %
STU
1,43 GBP +0,01 GBP +0,64 %
CHX
Marktkap. 8 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,05

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Bernstein Research

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

09:01 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,62 EUR 0,00 EUR -0,03%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die Airline-Holding setze ihre gute operative Performance fort, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Angetrieben werde die Entwicklung von einer anhaltend starken Urlaubsnachfrage, die die verzögerte Erholung bei Geschäftsreisen mehr als ausgleiche. Sein positives Anlagevotum reflektiere zudem die stark verbesserte Marktstruktur und die sehr attraktive Air-Europa-Übernahme./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.10.2023 / 21:04 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 04:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
1,90 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,43 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,01 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

