International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,87EUR
-0,13EUR
-6,30%
31.07.2020
FSE
1,68GBP
-0,12GBP
-6,79%
31.07.2020
LSE
01.08.2020 08:01

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die schweizerische Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 370 auf 287 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Outperform" belassen. Das neue Kursziel für die Aktien des Flugzeugkonzerns berücksichtige geringere Barmittelzuflüsse in der Zukunft und die geplante Kapitalerhöhung, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Stimmung bleibe getrübt./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2020 / 18:22 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2,87 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,65 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
74,20%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,68 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
70,88%
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,45 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

08:01 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
31.07.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.07.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
31.07.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
28.07.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+105,56%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +105,56%
Ø Kursziel: 3,45
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2
2,5
3
3,5
HSBC
4 £
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
Bernstein Research
4,00 £
Barclays Capital
3 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
3,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
4 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +105,56%
Ø Kursziel: 3,45
