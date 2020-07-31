|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
2,87 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,65 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
74,20%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,68 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
70,88%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,45 £
|08:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|31.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|31.07.20
|BNP Paribas overweight
|31.07.20
|Renault Sector Perform
|31.07.20
|TRATON Neutral
|31.07.20
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media overweight
|31.07.20
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|31.07.20
|Facebook Outperform
|31.07.20
|Air Liquide Outperform
|31.07.20
|SAFRAN Neutral
|31.07.20
|Danone Outperform
|31.07.20
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|31.07.20
|Nemetschek Halten
|31.07.20
|AstraZeneca Outperform
|31.07.20
|United Parcel Service Underweight
|31.07.20
|FUCHS PETROLUB Underperform
|31.07.20
|Eni Neutral
|31.07.20
|Apple Equal weight
|31.07.20
|Fresenius Neutral
|31.07.20
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|31.07.20
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Hold
|31.07.20
|Fresenius kaufen
|31.07.20
|TRATON Halten
|31.07.20
|HeidelbergCement kaufen
|31.07.20
|Fresenius Medical Care kaufen
|31.07.20
|thyssenkrupp buy
|31.07.20
|LOréal overweight
|31.07.20
|Salzgitter Underweight
|31.07.20
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|31.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|31.07.20
|Amadeus IT buy
|31.07.20
|Alphabet A (ex Google) Outperform
|31.07.20
|BAT buy
|31.07.20
|E.ON Sell
|31.07.20
|Facebook Outperform
|31.07.20
|Amazon Conviction Buy
|31.07.20
|Siltronic Neutral
|31.07.20
|TOTAL Outperform
|31.07.20
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|31.07.20
|Nestlé Neutral
|31.07.20
|BBVA Underperform
|31.07.20
|Santander Neutral
|31.07.20
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) Outperform
|31.07.20
|Vivendi Outperform
|31.07.20
|Orange Outperform
|31.07.20
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
|31.07.20
|TRATON buy
|31.07.20
|Nokia buy
|31.07.20
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) Neutral
|31.07.20
|EssilorLuxottica Neutral
|31.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|31.07.20
|BBVA Neutral
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan