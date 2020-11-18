|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
2,28 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
29,77%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,55 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
46,88%
|
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,06 £
|08:46 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|11.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:00 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|07:58 Uhr
|Südzucker Underweight
|07:02 Uhr
|Vonovia buy
|06:52 Uhr
|Dermapharm buy
|18.11.20
|Deutsche Börse buy
|18.11.20
|Apple overweight
|18.11.20
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|18.11.20
|BioNTech buy
|18.11.20
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|18.11.20
|Software kaufen
|18.11.20
|Covestro add
|18.11.20
|Delivery Hero kaufen
|18.11.20
|PORR Kaufen
|18.11.20
|Boeing Neutral
|18.11.20
|HHLA Halten
|18.11.20
|Ryanair Outperform
|18.11.20
|MorphoSys Neutral
|18.11.20
|GEA Neutral
|18.11.20
|RTL Halten
|18.11.20
|easyJet buy
|18.11.20
|ENCAVIS kaufen
|18.11.20
|Kone overweight
|18.11.20
|Software buy
|18.11.20
|Alstom buy
|18.11.20
|HeidelbergCement Halten
|18.11.20
|Tesla Neutral
|18.11.20
|JENOPTIK buy
|18.11.20
|Schaeffler Neutral
|18.11.20
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|18.11.20
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
|18.11.20
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|18.11.20
|HELLA buy
|18.11.20
|Deutsche Wohnen Halten
|18.11.20
|TRATON Halten
|18.11.20
|Siemens overweight
|18.11.20
|Software Hold
|18.11.20
|SAF-HOLLAND buy
|18.11.20
|Schaeffler Hold
|18.11.20
|Software buy
|18.11.20
|S&T buy
|18.11.20
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|18.11.20
|ElringKlinger Reduce
|18.11.20
|Walmart overweight
|18.11.20
|zooplus Hold
|18.11.20
|United Internet buy
|18.11.20
|Amadeus FiRe buy
|18.11.20
|1&1 Drillisch buy
|18.11.20
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|18.11.20
|SAF-HOLLAND Reduce
|18.11.20
|Scout24 Hold
