International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,74EUR
-0,05EUR
-2,65%
09:19:25
FSE
1,55GBP
-0,02GBP
-1,29%
09:28:30
BTN
19.11.2020 08:46

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Aktie International Airlines Group mit "Outperform" und einem Kursziel von 228 Pence in die Bewertung wieder aufgenommen. Das Papier der Airline-Holding hinke den Titeln anderen Fluggesellschaften hinterher, schrieb Analyst Neil Glynn in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Für IAG sprächen unter anderem aber die Umstrukturierungserfolge der Vergangenheit und die Fähigkeit, einen soliden Cash Flow zu erzielen./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.11.2020 / 04:04 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
2,28 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
29,77%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,55 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
46,88%
Analyst Name:
Neil Glynn 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,06 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Bernstein Research
2,00 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
