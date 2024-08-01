International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft habe ein starkes Halbjahr hinter sich und wolle auch wieder Dividenden zahlen, schrieb Analyst Ruairi Cullinane in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob hervor, dass das operative Quartalsergebnis 15 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung gelegen habe./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 13:34 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 13:34 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
2,30 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
1,95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ruairi Cullinane
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,26 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|08:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.07.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.07.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.07.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
