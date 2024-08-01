DAX 18.083 -2,3%ESt50 4.766 -2,2%MSCI World 3.505 -0,4%Dow 40.348 -1,2%Nas 17.194 -2,3%Bitcoin 59.108 -2,5%Euro 1,0803 +0,1%Öl 80,06 +0,0%Gold 2.467 +0,9%
RBC Capital Markets

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

08:01 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft habe ein starkes Halbjahr hinter sich und wolle auch wieder Dividenden zahlen, schrieb Analyst Ruairi Cullinane in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob hervor, dass das operative Quartalsergebnis 15 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung gelegen habe./ck/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 13:34 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 13:34 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Inna Astakhova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
2,30 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
1,95 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ruairi Cullinane 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,26 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

