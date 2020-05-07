finanzen.net

08.05.2020 12:26

International Consolidated Airlines overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 377 auf 335 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Airline-Holding bereite sich derzeit auf eine "bedeutende" Rückkehr zum operativen Geschäft im Juli vor, schrieb Analystin Rishika Savjani in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Für das laufende Jahr habe sie ihre Ergebnisprognose (EPS) reduziert./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2020 / 17:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
3,35 £
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
1,90 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
75,90%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Rishika Savjani 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,34 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:26 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
08:01 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
30.04.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
