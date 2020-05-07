|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
3,35 £
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
1,90 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
75,90%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Rishika Savjani
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
4,34 £
|08:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|HSBC
|29.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|29.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
