International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

4,37 EUR +0,02 EUR +0,51 %
STU
4,05 CHF ±0,00 CHF +0,07 %
BRX
Marktkap. 19,69 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,37%
WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

10:01 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
4,37 EUR 0,02 EUR 0,51%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Overweight" belassen. Das weltweite Wachstum der Flugkapazitäten dürfte sich im vierten Quartal auf 6 Prozent beschleunigen, verglichen mit 4 Prozent im dritten Jahresviertel, schrieb Harry Gowers am Dienstagnachmittag in seinem monatlichen Branchenkommentar. Dies schließe ein beschleunigtes Wachstum im europäischen Kurz- und Langstreckenverkehr ein, der im Oktober um 5 beziehungsweise 6 Prozent zugelegt habe./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.11.2025 / 15:55 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.11.2025 / 00:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
3,88 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,36 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

10:01 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
10.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
10.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
10.11.25 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

dpa-afx Analystenbewertung IAG-Titel gefragt: JPMorgan bleibt bei Kaufempfehlung für IAG-Aktie - Aktienrückkäufe erwartet IAG-Titel gefragt: JPMorgan bleibt bei Kaufempfehlung für IAG-Aktie - Aktienrückkäufe erwartet
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel: FTSE 100 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel in London: FTSE 100 am Mittag in der Gewinnzone
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Wert International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in International Consolidated Airlines von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
finanzen.net Handel in London: FTSE 100 zum Start des Montagshandels im Plus
finanzen.net Freitagshandel in London: FTSE 100 schließt mit Verlusten
finanzen.net Handel in London: FTSE 100 präsentiert sich leichter
dpa-afx Aktien von Lufthansa, Ryanair und Co tiefer: Irreführende Klima-Versprechen werden gestoppt
dpa-afx IAG-Aktien nach Quartalszahlen unter Druck
Zacks Are Transportation Stocks Lagging International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) This Year?
Zacks BA Stock Underperforms Industry YTD: What Should You Do Now?
BBC Heathrow should be expanded without moving M25, says BA boss
BBC Heathrow should be expanded without moving M25, says BA boss
Business Times British Airways-owner IAG third-quarter profit inline with expectations
Financial Times IAG says US market improving after summer air travel slowdown
Zacks International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Zacks Are Investors Undervaluing International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Right Now?
