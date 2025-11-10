International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
Marktkap. 19,69 Mrd. EURKGV 6,40 Div. Rendite 2,37%
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Overweight" belassen. Das weltweite Wachstum der Flugkapazitäten dürfte sich im vierten Quartal auf 6 Prozent beschleunigen, verglichen mit 4 Prozent im dritten Jahresviertel, schrieb Harry Gowers am Dienstagnachmittag in seinem monatlichen Branchenkommentar. Dies schließe ein beschleunigtes Wachstum im europäischen Kurz- und Langstreckenverkehr ein, der im Oktober um 5 beziehungsweise 6 Prozent zugelegt habe./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.11.2025 / 15:55 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.11.2025 / 00:15 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
3,88 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Harry Gowers
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
4,36 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|10:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|09.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|06.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|02.07.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.05.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|04.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.08.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.07.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.06.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research