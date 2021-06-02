  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,27EUR
-0,03EUR
-1,22%
10:46:26
XETRA
1,95GBP
-0,03GBP
-1,38%
11:17:46
LSE
02.06.2021 10:51

International Consolidated Airlines overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für IAG auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Es gebe im europäischen Luftfahrtsektor durchweg positive Signale, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. So stiegen die Impfraten in Europa stetig und die Covid-19-Fälle seien weltweit rückläufig. Bei der Airline-Holding erholten sich die Reisebuchungen von einem niedrigen Niveau aus, allerdings seien die globalen Kapazitäten der Fluggesellschaften auf dem höchsten Niveau seit April 2020./mf/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.06.2021 / 19:16 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.06.2021 / 07:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,70 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
2,43 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,25%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,27 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,21%
Analyst Name:
David Perry 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

02.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
19.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
12.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

09:37 Uhr
Britische Reisebranche empört über Verschärfung von Reiseregeln (dpa-afx)
09:15 Uhr
Mehr als die Hälfte der Passagierflüge sind Kurzstreckenflüge (dpa-afx)
08:02 Uhr
Strukturwandel bei Autozulieferern: BA-Weiterbildungsdatenbank soll helfen  (Heise)
02.06.21
British Airways transfers pension assets worth £21.5bn to BlackRock (Financial Times)
02.06.21
British Airways transfers pension assets worth £21.5bn to BlackRock (Financial Times)
01.06.21
International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
31.05.21
ROUNDUP/Erholung im Luftverkehr: Verbände rechnen zum Sommer mit mehr Angebot (dpa-afx)
30.05.21
Sassoli zurückhaltend in Debatte über Verbot von Kurzstreckenflügen (dpa-afx)
09:37 Uhr
Britische Reisebranche empört über Verschärfung von Reiseregeln (dpa-afx)
09:15 Uhr
Mehr als die Hälfte der Passagierflüge sind Kurzstreckenflüge (dpa-afx)
08:02 Uhr
Strukturwandel bei Autozulieferern: BA-Weiterbildungsdatenbank soll helfen  (Heise)
01.06.21
International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
31.05.21
ROUNDUP/Erholung im Luftverkehr: Verbände rechnen zum Sommer mit mehr Angebot (dpa-afx)
30.05.21
Sassoli zurückhaltend in Debatte über Verbot von Kurzstreckenflügen (dpa-afx)
30.05.21
British Airways bietet kostenlose Extras bei Buchung von Urlaubspaketen (aeroTELEGRAPH)
28.05.21
Luftfahrt-Verband - Risikoscheue Regierungen verlängern Krise (Reuters)
01.06.21
International Consolidated Airlines-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
UBS AG
3 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

