|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,70 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
2,43 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,25%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,27 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,21%
|
Analyst Name:
David Perry
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
