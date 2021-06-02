NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für IAG auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Es gebe im europäischen Luftfahrtsektor durchweg positive Signale, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. So stiegen die Impfraten in Europa stetig und die Covid-19-Fälle seien weltweit rückläufig. Bei der Airline-Holding erholten sich die Reisebuchungen von einem niedrigen Niveau aus, allerdings seien die globalen Kapazitäten der Fluggesellschaften auf dem höchsten Niveau seit April 2020./mf/edh