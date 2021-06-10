|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
2,33 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
David Perry
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|09:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
