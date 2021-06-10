  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,27EUR
Â±0,00EUR
Â±0,00%
09:43:01
BMN
16.06.2021 09:11

International Consolidated Airlines overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für IAG auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 2,70 Euro belassen. Analyst David Perry beschäftigte sich in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit dem CO2-Ausstoß in der Flugbranche und der Notwendigkeit, diesen zu reduzieren. Für Fluggesellschaften sei das Reduzieren der Emissionen durch sparsame Flugzeuge ein finanzieller Kraftakt, hier seien solche mit relativ jungen Flotten wie etwa die ungarische Wizz Air im Vorteil./tih/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.06.2021 / 00:57 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2021 / 01:08 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
2,33 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
David Perry 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

09:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Reisebeschärnkungen belasten
British-Airways-Mutter IAG mit weiterem Milliardenverlust in Corona-Krise
Der Geschäftseinbruch in der Corona-Krise hat der British-Airways-Mutter IAG im ersten Quartal einen weiteren Milliardenverlust eingebrockt.
11.06.21
BA temporarily lays off thousands of staff again (RTE.ie)
10.06.21
British Airways furloughs thousands of staff following delays to travel (Belfast Telegraph)
10.06.21
BA puts thousands of staff back on furlough (BBC)
09.06.21
BA and Ryanair investigated by UK regulator over lockdown refunds (EN, TheGuardian)
09.06.21
EC court upholds Ryanair challenge against Condor aid (RTE.ie)
09.06.21
UK competition regulator investigates Ryanair and BA over flight refunds (Financial Times)
09.06.21
Ryanair and BA investigated over refunds (The West Australian)
09.06.21
'We will lose £1,300 unless we get flight refund' (BBC)
Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Bernstein Research
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

