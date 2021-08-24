  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,88EUR
-0,02EUR
-0,87%
09:10:34
XETRA
1,61GBP
-0,02GBP
-1,50%
09:34:11
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

Hier für 0 Euro handeln mit
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
24.08.2021 08:01

International Consolidated Airlines Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach einem Kursrücksetzer seit Anfang April von 2,70 auf 2,45 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Eine Erholung im internationalen Reiseverkehr werde wohl langsamer verlaufen als erwartet, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er reduzierte daher seine operativen Gewinnschätzungen für die Fluggesellschafts-Holding./tih/he

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.08.2021 / 20:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.08.2021 / 20:57 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,45 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,98%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,08%
Analyst Name:
David Perry 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

24.08.21 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.21 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
30.07.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.07.21 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.07.21 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Wenige Lichtblicke
IAG-Aktie verlustreich: British-Airways-Mutter IAG tief in roten Zahlen
Die Reisebeschränkungen wegen der Corona-Pandemie haben bei der British-Airways-Mutter IAG auch im zweiten Quartal tiefrote Zahlen hinterlassen.
24.08.21
BA-Chef Scheele mahnt: "Wir brauchen 400.000 Zuwanderer jährlich" (N-TV)
11.08.21
IAG posts loss, cites COVID-19 claims (The West Australian)
11.08.21
‘Disappointing’: IAG chief vows to fix risk problems (The Sydney Morning Herald)
10.08.21
Falls Kauf von Air Europa scheitert, hat IAG einen Plan B für Madrid (aeroTELEGRAPH)
09.08.21
Air-Europa-Übernahme durch IAG wackelt (Airliners)
05.08.21
British Airways und Lufthansa Technik verlängern A380-Wartungsvertrag (Airliners)
05.08.21
British Airways verlängert Wartungsverträge für alle A380 (aero.de)
04.08.21
Vertrag mit Lufthansa Technik: British Airways strotzt beim Airbus A380 vor Zuversicht (aeroTELEGRAPH)
Wenige Lichtblicke
IAG-Aktie verlustreich: British-Airways-Mutter IAG tief in roten Zahlen
Die Reisebeschränkungen wegen der Corona-Pandemie haben bei der British-Airways-Mutter IAG auch im zweiten Quartal tiefrote Zahlen hinterlassen.
30.07.21
Defense Stock Roundup: LMT, RTX, BA, GD, TDY Beat on Q2 Earnings (Zacks)
16.07.21
Defense Stock Roundup: NOC, RTX Win Deals, BA Reports Mixed Q2 Deliveries (Zacks)
24.08.21
BA-Chef Scheele mahnt: "Wir brauchen 400.000 Zuwanderer jährlich" (N-TV)
11.08.21
IAG posts loss, cites COVID-19 claims (The West Australian)
11.08.21
‘Disappointing’: IAG chief vows to fix risk problems (The Sydney Morning Herald)
10.08.21
Falls Kauf von Air Europa scheitert, hat IAG einen Plan B für Madrid (aeroTELEGRAPH)
09.08.21
Air-Europa-Übernahme durch IAG wackelt (Airliners)
05.08.21
British Airways und Lufthansa Technik verlängern A380-Wartungsvertrag (Airliners)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

25.08.21 Zur Rose Sell
25.08.21 Kering Neutral
25.08.21 NORMA Group Halten
25.08.21 CTS Eventim Halten
25.08.21 LANXESS Buy
25.08.21 LANXESS Kaufen
25.08.21 Diageo Market-Perform
25.08.21 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
25.08.21 pbb Halten
25.08.21 Volvo (B) Sell
25.08.21 Siemens Buy
25.08.21 Schneider Electric Buy
25.08.21 Kone Sell
25.08.21 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Buy
25.08.21 CTS Eventim Halten
25.08.21 LANXESS Neutral
25.08.21 WACKER CHEMIE Halten
25.08.21 VINCI Buy
25.08.21 Aroundtown SA Sell
25.08.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Hold
25.08.21 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
25.08.21 RTL Hold
25.08.21 LANXESS Buy
25.08.21 PUMA Buy
25.08.21 Aroundtown SA Buy
25.08.21 Zalando Buy
25.08.21 Kering Buy
25.08.21 boohoo.com Buy
25.08.21 ASOS Buy
25.08.21 Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
25.08.21 Inditex Sell
25.08.21 adidas Buy
25.08.21 Vonovia Buy
25.08.21 GEA Neutral
24.08.21 VINCI Overweight
24.08.21 thyssenkrupp Kaufen
24.08.21 alstria office REIT-AG Halten
24.08.21 Fuchs Petrolub Kaufen
24.08.21 Rheinmetall Halten
24.08.21 Prosus Buy
24.08.21 LANXESS Buy
24.08.21 Prosus Buy
24.08.21 CTS Eventim Buy
24.08.21 EQS Group Halten
24.08.21 Dermapharm Buy
24.08.21 The Naga Group Kaufen
24.08.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
24.08.21 Home24 Buy
24.08.21 Zurich Insurance Hold
24.08.21 3U Kaufen

Top-Rankings

Bekannte Gesichter der Wirtschaftskriminalität
Prominente Betrüger
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen