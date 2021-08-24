|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,45 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,87 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
30,98%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,08%
|
Analyst Name:
David Perry
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
24.08.21
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.21
International Consolidated Airlines Buy
UBS AG
30.07.21
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.07.21
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.07.21
International Consolidated Airlines Buy
UBS AG
|24.08.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|24.08.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|27.07.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|12.07.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.07.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
