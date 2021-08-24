NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG nach einem Kursrücksetzer seit Anfang April von 2,70 auf 2,45 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Eine Erholung im internationalen Reiseverkehr werde wohl langsamer verlaufen als erwartet, schrieb Analyst David Perry in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Er reduzierte daher seine operativen Gewinnschätzungen für die Fluggesellschafts-Holding./tih/he