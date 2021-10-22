NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG von 2,45 auf 2,25 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst David Perry reduzierte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für einige europäische Fluggesellschaften. Dabei berücksichtigte der Experte höhere Treibstoffkosten, die nur teilweise an die Kunden weitergegeben werden könnten. Bei der britisch-spanischen Fluggesellschaft IAG gebe es nun nach 18 sehr schwierigen Monaten Gründe, positiver gestimmt zu sein. So gebe es frühe Anzeichen dafür, dass nun auch die coronabedingt unterbrochenen Flugverbindungen nach Asien wieder aufgenommen werden könnten./la/he