|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2,25 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
1,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,42%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,84 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,42%
|
Analyst Name:
David Perry
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|22.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
