  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Am Montag ab 11 Uhr live: B2B-Seminar zum Anlagestandard in Krisenzeiten - so bringen Sie mehr Rendite und Stabilität in Ihr ETF-Portfolio Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,84EUR
-0,08EUR
-4,17%
22.10.2021
FSE
1,55GBP
-0,05GBP
-3,21%
22.10.2021
LSE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
22.10.2021 18:21

International Consolidated Airlines Overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für IAG von 2,45 auf 2,25 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Overweight" belassen. Analyst David Perry reduzierte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für einige europäische Fluggesellschaften. Dabei berücksichtigte der Experte höhere Treibstoffkosten, die nur teilweise an die Kunden weitergegeben werden könnten. Bei der britisch-spanischen Fluggesellschaft IAG gebe es nun nach 18 sehr schwierigen Monaten Gründe, positiver gestimmt zu sein. So gebe es frühe Anzeichen dafür, dass nun auch die coronabedingt unterbrochenen Flugverbindungen nach Asien wieder aufgenommen werden könnten./la/he

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2021 / 00:23 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2021 / 00:35 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2,25 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
1,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,42%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,84 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,42%
Analyst Name:
David Perry 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

22.10.21 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.10.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.10.21 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.10.21 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
11.10.21 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
3 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
UBS AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

22.10.21 Südzucker Kaufen
22.10.21 SAP Buy
22.10.21 Zur Rose Buy
22.10.21 HeidelbergCement Buy
22.10.21 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
22.10.21 Ryanair Neutral
22.10.21 easyJet Neutral
22.10.21 HeidelbergCement Neutral
22.10.21 Continental Neutral
22.10.21 Continental Overweight
22.10.21 Intel Outperform
22.10.21 Nestlé Overweight
22.10.21 Rio Tinto Equal Weight
22.10.21 Barclays Buy
22.10.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
22.10.21 UniCredit Equal Weight
22.10.21 Intel Sell
22.10.21 RELX Outperform
22.10.21 LOréal Underweight
22.10.21 RELX Overweight
22.10.21 Allianz Equal Weight
22.10.21 AUTO1 Group Buy
22.10.21 Pernod Ricard Overweight
22.10.21 SAP Overweight
22.10.21 LOréal Sector Perform
22.10.21 Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
22.10.21 DEUTZ Buy
22.10.21 Renault Buy
22.10.21 Amazon Outperform
22.10.21 Pernod Ricard Neutral
22.10.21 Air Liquide Buy
22.10.21 Deutsche Bank Hold
22.10.21 Engie (ex GDF Suez) Buy
22.10.21 Sanofi Overweight
22.10.21 Deutsche Beteiligungs Kaufen
22.10.21 Barclays Buy
22.10.21 Software Buy
22.10.21 Zur Rose Sell
22.10.21 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Buy
22.10.21 Intel Overweight
22.10.21 Klöckner Hold
22.10.21 ArcelorMittal Buy
22.10.21 SAP Hold
22.10.21 Volvo (B) Buy
22.10.21 Pernod Ricard Hold
22.10.21 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Buy
22.10.21 RELX Buy
22.10.21 Renault Hold
22.10.21 Renault Overweight
22.10.21 Pernod Ricard Market-Perform

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen